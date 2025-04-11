Finnish Account Executive
Lansera AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lansera AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Älvdalen
, Kalmar
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
As an Account Executive, you'll help expand the Finnish market with cutting-edge HR-tech solutions. This is your opportunity to be part of an innovative and fast-growing HR-tech startup!
What you will be doingYou will be responsible for managing the full sales cycle for new clients within Finland. You will act as the key contact for potential clients, from initial outreach to closing deals. Your role will allow you to engage with decision-makers across various industries, building lasting relationships while showcasing the value of the HR system.
Key Responsibilities
Prospecting & Lead Generation: Identify new business opportunities in the Finnish market. Client Outreach: Connect with HR managers, CEOs, and decision-makers across various industries. Sales Demos: Showcase the value of our client's HR system through engaging product demonstrations. Manage Full Sales Cycle: From lead generation to closing deals, you will take ownership of the sales journey. Personal Development: Set and achieve personal sales targets with continuous guidance and support. Market Expansion: Help drive growth in Finland for our client's HR-tech solutions.
Qualifications:
Native Finnish and excellent English (both written and spoken). Swedish is a plus.
Experience in HR, recruitment, leadership, or customer service is beneficial.
Post-secondary education in a relevant field is an advantage.
Strong communication skills and a passion for building relationships.
Comfortable working with systems and eager to learn the HR-tech platform.
About Our Client:
Our client is an innovative SaaS HR-tech startup, founded in 2020, committed to transforming HR practices by digitalizing and modernizing systems. Join a passionate, dynamic team that is shaping the future of HR technology.
Apply today and take the next step in your career! Our recruiters will reach out within 48 hours. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lansera AB
(org.nr 556518-2523), http://www.workinternational.se Arbetsplats
Work International Kontakt
Emma Larsson emma@workinternational.com +4670 815 68 74 Jobbnummer
9280999