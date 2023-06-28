Financial Reporting Specialist
2023-06-28
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role you will be responsible for the financial reporting, balance sheet reconciliation and P&L analysis, in Electrification in Sweden, ensuring high data quality and supporting the business in different financial topics.
Reporting to the EL Local Business Area Controller, you will provide key support to the business, applying relevant accounting techniques and standards to identify and resolve issues and to improve local processes.
Your responsibilities
Performing General Accounting activities, completing specific month-end closing tasks, clearing errors, executing. accounting analyses and to support the business.
Ensuring the production of reports (e.g. balance sheet, P&L, Cash Flow, statement of accounts, reconciliations.)
Applying accounting techniques and standard practices to the classification of records of financial transactions to solve unusual issues.
Participating in internal control testing and preparing relevant documentation.
Assisting the business in developing and implementing processes and procedures.
Participating and driving local projects, where process improvement will be an asset.
Supporting the management and the controlling team with KPI analysis.
Your background
Minimum 2 years of experience in General Accounting (General Ledger/Financial Reporting).
Good knowledge of ERP Systems (SAP).
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel skills (functions, pivot table).
Understanding General Ledger, financial accounting, reporting, controlling, internal control.
Proficiency in business English.
You have outstanding attention to detail, accuracy, and ability to work with deadlines and under pressure.
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in accounting, finance or business area a strong plus
Willingness to develop in business controlling and taking more responsibility
More about us
Recruiting Manager Edgar Hansen, +46722036689, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Johan Lundström +46 730 77 03 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70 39.
We look forward to receiving your application before 14th of July (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
