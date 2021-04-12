Financial Controller to Commercial Operations, Corporate Control - Scania CV AB - Administratörsjobb i Södertälje
Financial Controller to Commercial Operations, Corporate Control
Scania CV AB / Södertälje
2021-04-12
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now looking for an analytical controller with a true passion for business who can contribute to the development and strengthening of our team! Financial Control Commercial Operations (JRC), a department within Corporate Control, is responsible for the quality assurance, analysis and presentation of the financial information for Scania's owned sales and services companies (Business Units).
The department also takes an active role in managing and developing the financial steering model for Commercial Operations at Scania. Since we support Corporate Control, Scania's CFO and the board of directors with reports and analysis we put great emphasis in qualitative, timely and relevant information.
Job summary
As one of our current controllers is leaving for other challenges within Scania, we are now looking for an ambitious controller to join our team in Södertälje. We offer a position in an exciting and dynamic environment with the opportunity to contribute to the development and strengthening of our team. As a Financial Controller you will have close contact to CFO / reporting teams in our Business Units and are responsible for the follow-up of certain areas assigned to your responsibility in period closings, projections and in the annual closing. With focus on providing relevant and operational analyses you contribute to deepening the understanding from different stakeholders of the commercial segment.
Responsibilities:
Financial controlling of monthly closings and projections from our Business Units
Consolidate, analyze and present the financial outcome
Carry out Compliance Reviews at the Business Units
Support and train the Business Units in financial reporting issues
Work actively to improve and develop financial models
Your profile
We are looking for a driven person with high ambitions and strong analytical skills. You have a university degree within Business Administration and about 1-5 years relevant working experience. You are an experienced Microsoft Office user and knowledge about Hyperion Financial Management is considered as an additional merit, but not mandatory. Scania is a global organisation and good knowledge in both written and oral English is required. You have the ability to act as a team player, with strong communication skills, as well as the ability to work independently and take own initiatives. You have a passion for business and an interest for group reporting.
You will be located at Scania's head office in Södertälje. The position requires limited travelling from time to time.
Contact information
For further information about this position please contact recruiting manager Susanne Kalénius,
070 086 3725 or 08 553 71050.
Application
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and relevant certificates. Please apply no later than April 25th 2021.
For more information about Scania go to: http://www.scania.com/group/en/section/career/
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
