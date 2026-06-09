Financial Controller
Niconovum AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö Visa alla controllerjobb i Malmö
2026-06-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Financial Controller – Business Partnering with Full Ownership
Are you looking to take on a key role where you combine financial expertise with real business impact? We are currently looking for a proactive and self-driven Financial Controller who takes full ownership and acts as a strategic partner to the business.
This is a role for someone who wants to do more than just report numbers – you want to understand what drives them, challenge assumptions, and contribute to better decision-making.
About the role
As Financial Controller at Niconovum, you will hold overall responsibility for financial reporting, accounting quality, internal controls and compliance. You will work closely with the Finance Manager, acting as a financial business partner in both operational and strategic matters.
You will ensure the integrity and accuracy of financial records, including statutory reporting, tax compliance and cash flow management. At the same time, you will play a key role in budgeting, forecasting and delivering insights that support business performance.
You will collaborate across functions and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders, contributing to the continuous development of financial processes and ways of working.
Key responsibilities
Ensure accurate and high-quality accounting and financial reporting, including maintaining general ledger integrity
Manage monthly, quarterly, and annual closing processes
Monitor cash flow and liquidity, identifying and escalating potential risks
Own day-to-day transactional finance, handle VAT, tax reporting, statutory accounts, regulatory reporting and support audit processes
Ensure and develop internal controls and financial processes
Actively contribute to budgeting and forecasting cycles
Analyze actuals vs. forecast and provide clear insights
Build business cases and financial models
Act as a financial sounding board to the Finance Manager and wider business
We are looking for someone who
Is self-driven and takes full ownership of their responsibilities
Works proactively, identifying risks and opportunities early
Enjoys combining structure, analysis, and a strong business mindset
Challenges existing ways of working and drives improvements
Is communicative and confident presenting to senior stakeholders
Wants to contribute to developing both processes and the business
Qualifications
Academic degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field
5+ years of experience in accounting, reporting, and closing processes
Experience from a dynamic and fast-paced business environment (e.g. FMCG or pharmaceuticals is a plus)
Strong analytical skills and financial business understanding
Advanced Excel skills with the ability to analyze large datasets
Experience with SAP and Power BI or similar tools is highly desirable
Experience working with multiple stakeholders
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Why join this role?
In this role, you will:
Gain significant ownership and opportunity to influence
Work close to the business and support strategic decision-making
Contribute to improving processes, ways of working and digitalization
Be part of a dynamic and collaborative environment
Be part of a company in an active growth phase
Who you are
You are structured and detail-oriented, yet curious and forward-thinking. You are not afraid to challenge, ask questions, and propose solutions. You have a strong drive, take responsibility, and thrive in a role where you can combine analysis, collaboration, and business focus.
About Niconovum
Niconovum is a Swedish pharmaceutical company developing and marketing innovative nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products aimed at helping people reduce or quit tobacco use. The company was founded in 2000 by the internationally recognized researcher Karl Olov Fagerström and is today part of the British American Tobacco group.
Niconovum offers a range of tobacco-free products – including nicotine pouches and mouth spray – across several Nordic markets.
The company operates with a clear purpose of contributing to improved public health by providing effective and accessible alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
E-post: ena_arnautovic_external@bat.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan: Financial Controller". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Niconovum AB
(org.nr 556590-0791)
Hyllie Boulevard 32 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9955009