Financial Controller
2026-01-14
We are now looking for a Financial Controller for a temporary position at Siemens Energy.
Ansvarsområden
Driving digitalization in developing new reports and tools for analyzing and controlling the entire project portfolio but also down to individual project levels or elements using digital tools such as Project Dash, Tableau, Power BI and Alteryx.
You will work closely with Project Management, but also Business Controlling and Central Accounting.
Furthermore, you are largely responsible for the creation and updating of monthly and quarterly reports of the business to the management.
Responsible for administrating and following up time writing and Headcount management of the Project Management organization.
You will be deeply involved in budget and forecast work regarding Cost Centers
You are on a monthly basis creating, summarizing and reporting different KPIs for the business.
Additionally, you will be working with following up the department cost and Headcounts via the different Cost Centers, analyzing and reporting it as well as initializing necessary actions required.
You will be involved in monthly, quarterly and yearly closing in regard to preparing documents and reports for internal controls, but also for external auditors.
For this you will work closely together with colleagues in Sweden, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, but also with other colleagues around the world.
Ad-hoc reporting, analyses, control, follow up and special tasks might vary from time to time.Kvalifikationer
You have a post-secondary education, higher education or bachelor's degree in business administration.
You have experience of working in a project business in the industry or infrastructure sector.
Knowledge in accounting according to IFRS, local accounts as well as global consolidating accounts.
You are the driving force, ambitious and have a good ability to work in a team and ability to cope with high workloads when such situations may occur.
You know what to prioritize and take responsibility, are detailed when it is needed and make sure to deliver on time and with the right quality.
You take responsibility over your own tasks and able to work independently with a drive to deliver according to agreed deadlines and scopes.
You like to work with various IT Tools and Data. You have very good experience working in MS Excel. Knowledge in Tableau, Power BI and Alteryx are very helpful.
Knowledge in SAP Systems is an advantage.
You can communicate in Swedish and English, both oral and written. Other languages are meritorious.Om företaget
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Ersättning
