Financial Controller - Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-06Financial ControllerThe Nasdaq Financial Reporting and Governance team is responsible for all external financial reporting, accounting policy, financial strategy and analytics and the statutory audit process. Its ambition is to create and maintain a robust, streamlined and effective reporting organization that add significant value to the firm through insight, quality control and a strong control environment.We are looking to expand the team where we are looking for a driven and process oriented Financial Controller! This position is a great opportunity for you to be part of a global team and play an active role in financial reporting and governance for Nasdaq. This position will report directly to the Head of Financial Reporting and Governance, based in the Stockholm office.With this position we offerA unique role where you will collaborate with different teams and businesses throughout the organization. You will have the opportunity to expand your expertise both locally and globally. You will work within a global team to ensure compliance with global accounting standards and be an essential stakeholder in various matters to assess impact on Financial Reporting.Your role and responsibilitiesIn this role, you will work with various accounting and tax teams across the organization to ensure accurate financial reporting and support the timely filing of all statutory financial statements of Nasdaq. Here, you will:Coordinate external audit procedures to ensure high quality and timely deliverablesPrepare internal and external reporting for management, the board and regulatorsIdentify process improvement opportunities including automation of manual processesCollaborate with the broader finance management team on initiatives, including year-end reporting and new report developmentIdentify, analyze and propose solutions for complicated technical accounting issuesKeep up to date with new accounting regulations in the various countries we operate in and provide updates to the organization on a regular basis.Be a key player in the preparation and coordination of the financial statementsWe expect you to have:At least 5 years of experience in auditing and reporting on public accounts or other relevant experienceExperience from work at a larger international firm is appreciatedStrong analytical and numeracy skillsUnderstanding of system configurations and how they impact financial and statutory reporting.Strong project management skillsStrong communication skills with the proven ability to interact with all levels of staff and management as with third party service providersIt would be great if you have:IFRS, USGAAP and local accounting standards technical knowledgeDoes this sound like you?This is a permanent full time position located in Stockholm. Please send in your application in English no later than 31 August. The selection process will commence after this date.Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86628331 2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Nasdaq Stockholm ABTullvaktsvägen 1511556 Stockholm5850613