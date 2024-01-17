Financial Assistant and Administrator
Euroland Ir Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Euroland Ir Sweden AB i Göteborg
About us
Euroland IR is an international company headquartered in Sweden with several offices worldwide. We develop market-leading financial web applications for corporate Investor Relations. Our clients are stock-listed companies around the world. We pride ourselves on creating a collaborative environment that transcends borders. As we continue to grow, we are searching for a talented Financial Assistant to join our international finance team.
About the role
We are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Financial Assistant to contribute to our dynamic international organization. We are looking for a financial assistant to assist in managing financial operations across multiple countries, engage with finance teams and stakeholders from different regions, foster effective communication and collaboration, contribute to the preparation of comprehensive financial reports, and provide insights that support strategic decision-making on a global scale.
Responsibilities
• Maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.
• Record and categorize financial transactions in accounting software.
• Assist in the preparation, monitoring, and tracking of budgets.
• Provide analysis and recommendations for cost control and optimization.
• Work with vendors, review, and process invoices, and resolve any discrepancies.
• Negotiate terms and conditions with vendors when necessary.
• Maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.
• Record and categorize financial transactions in accounting software.
• Provide input for strategic decision-making based on financial trends.
• Collaborate with other departments to gather and provide financial data as needed.
• Work in the agile environment
Requirements
• Master's degree in finance, business, accounting, or equivalent.
• At least 5 years of experience in financial or administrative positions.
• Having experience in office administration.
• Strong analytical skills with a keen attention to detail.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
• Fluent in English, written and speech.
• Excellent at administration tasks as required.
• Having experience in Asia or the Middle East markets is merited.
We expect you to be creative and curious while consistent and attentive to details. Your role in the company can grow with time depending on your skill and performance.
How to Apply
Ready to take your financial career to new heights? Send your resume and a compelling cover letter to ''Jacob.Kahn@euroland.com
''. Use "Financial Assistant Application" as the subject line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16
E-post: Jacob.Kahn@euroland.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Euroland Ir Sweden AB
(org.nr 559315-3017) Jobbnummer
8400487