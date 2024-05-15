Financial Assistant
Meet a Group international AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
As a Financial Assistant, you will be a part of the finance team, currently consisting of 9 friendly and ambitious colleagues. In your role, you will help support the business by working hands-on with various vital processes in the finance area. This is a great opportunity for you who are in the beginning or early stages of your career. Brite is growing fast, which means that if you are an ambitious individual who enjoys and sees opportunities in a changing environment this role will likely suit you well. Your responsibilities include:
Monthly closing tasks
Performing daily accounting operations (such as reconciliation of banks)
Accounts payable and accounts receivable
Cash management
Be a part of identifying needs and developing processes within the finance/accounting area
Take part in various finance/accounting projects
Are you a brite mind?
We are seeking a brite mind who possesses the ability to operate independently, yet demonstrates exceptional stakeholder management skills, a proactive can-do attitude, and the ability to foster collaboration across different teams and departments. Being neat and thorough in your work approach is essential for the role. The ideal candidate will have:
Educational background in finance/business administration or accounting
Experience as a financial assistant, accountant or similar
Excellent writing and communication skills in Swedish and English
Basic knowledge and experience in Excel
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8682944