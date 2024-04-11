Financial Analyst
TekAgora AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TekAgora AB i Stockholm
About Us:
TekAgora AB, a trusted partner in product engineering, design, development, and support, is seeking a versatile IT Consultant to work at our client's premises. We deliver innovative, intelligent, and unique software solutions that empower businesses across various industries, including Real Estate, Banking, Hospital, and Education.
The Role:
We are seeking a highly motivated Financial Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in economics and finance, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to work well both independently and as part of a team. This role is ideal for someone who is detail-oriented, organized, and looking to advance their career in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Conduct financial analysis and modeling to support decision-making.
Curate and analyze data to optimize performance, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.
Prepare and deliver executive reports, providing insights into operations and industry trends.
Collaborate with colleagues across departments to implement strategies.
Perform risk assessments and manage budgets.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Economics, Finance, or a related field.
At least 7 years of experience in economics, financial analysis, or a similar role.
Proficiency in Swedish and English. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
Excellent analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and growth.
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
Access to the latest tools and technologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: jobb.tekagora@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TekAgora AB
(org.nr 559421-8892) Jobbnummer
8605728