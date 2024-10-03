Finance process and system specialist for Mentice!
2024-10-03
Do you want to work at a global Med Tech company with its headquarters in Gothenburg? Are you skilled in system management? Are you driven by development and optimization? Then the role as Finance process and system specialist at Mentice might be the right position for you!
About Mentice
Mentice is a publicly traded Med Tech company focused on simulation-based endovascular intervention in healthcare. Their solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, maintain, and improve their procedural skills. In short, the company's solutions are used for educational purposes by physicians to support their mission of saving lives.
An impressive 80% of the world's leading medical technology manufacturers and over 300 hospital clients choose to partner with Mentice. They have local representation in the USA, Europe, Brazil, India, China, and Japan.
About the Role as Finance process and system specialist
As a Finance process and system specialist at Mentice, you will be part of an international finance team consisting of 12 people based in both Gothenburg and Chicago, reporting directly to the CFO. You will enter an exciting phase and will have a key operational role and have ownership regarding the digital transformation journey that the company's finance function is undertaking.
With a focus on the business, you will ensure that processes and workflows are automated and integrated. In close collaboration with the sales organization, marketing, Business Controller, and external developers, you will ensure a qualitative digitalization journey. The goal is to achieve increased integration between systems and more efficient processes in both CRM and ERP systems; Mentice works with Salesforce, Business Central, and Power BI. You will be a superuser in both Salesforce and Business Central, actively navigating and updating the systems, for example, by implementing stages in Salesforce.
Your main responsibilites:
• Be responsible for and drive efficiency projects to strengthen processes, systems, and analytical tools.
• Collaborate with internal functions and external partners to ensure well-aligned financial workflows and processes in Salesforce, Business Central, and Power BI.
About you
We seek you with a post-secondary education in finance or equivalent work experience that can be assessed as comparable. You need to have a solid understanding of financial workflows and accounting. Furthermore, you should possess good system skills regarding both ERP and CRM systems and have a good insight into at least one of the systems that Mentice uses (Salesforce, Business Central, and Power BI). You are comfortable with procuring consulting services.
Furthermore, you have insight into system and process development from a finance function or an equivalent function, such as logistics. Ideally, you have been a superuser. Fluency in English both spoken and written is required. It is an advantage if you have experience in finance at a publicly traded company and have been responsible for or played a driving role in a system implementation.
As a person, we are looking for you who is motivated by taking initiative and advancing processes. You are systematic and possess a strong ability to prioritize, allowing you to see both the big picture and the finer details. Furthermore, you have a business-oriented focus, and as an individual, you are meticulous, communicative, and thrive in international environments with broad contact networks.
Important for this position:
• An education in finance or equivalent work experience that can be assessed as comparable. You need to have a solid understanding of financial workflows and accounting.
• Good system skills in both ERP and CRM systems. You have worked in at least one of the systems Salesforce, Business Central, and/or Power BI. Ideally, you have been a superuser.
• Good knowledge in Excel.
• Good understanding of system and process development.
• Experience with digitalization and automation in a finance function or an equivalent function, such as logistics.
• Fluent language skills in English (corporate language).
Preferred qualifications for the position:
• Experience in the finance function at a publicly traded company.
• Previous responsibility for/have had a driving role in a system implementation.
• Previous experience procuring consulting services.
Mentice's Offer
In addition to a stimulating work environment and an important role in the chain of a company whose ambition is to develop solutions that help doctors train and improve their skills in saving lives, you will also be offered a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Other
Start: As agreed
Scope: 100 %, full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: By agreement
Do you find the position of Process Specialist at Mentice interesting? Submit your application today. We look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment West AB
(org.nr 559218-3940) Arbetsplats
Mentice AB
Petra Nordberg petra@needo.se
8936273