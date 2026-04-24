Finance Manager Algorand Foundation
Rippling Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rippling Sweden AB i Stockholm
About the Role
The role requires specialised expertise in digital asset accounting, blockchain-based financial structures and complex multi-jurisdictional reporting. The role combines advanced technical accounting under IFRS with deep knowledge of crypto-native ecosystems, token economics and decentralised finance structures. The position supports strategic financial decision-making in a rapidly evolving Web3 environment where standard accounting frameworks require a high level of judgement, interpretation and adaptation.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the end-to-end monthly and annual financial close process for a multi-entity, multi-jurisdictional group operating in the blockchain and digital assets sector, including consolidation under IFRS.
• Provide technical accounting leadership on complex and non-standard transactions, including accounting treatment of digital assets (tokens, staking), token issuance, treasury management and fair value measurement, employee incentive vehicles involving token-based compensation and equity-linked structures, and corporate restructurings involving digital asset entities.
• Interpret and apply IFRS standards to novel blockchain-based transactions, including development of internal accounting policies where no clear accounting standards exist.
• Own the group consolidation process, including intercompany eliminations, foreign exchange considerations and alignment of accounting treatments across jurisdictions.
• Lead the statutory audit process, acting as the primary technical contact for external auditors on complex crypto-related accounting matters and preparing detailed audit documentation.
• Assess valuation of digital assets and investments, including coordination of annual valuation processes and application of appropriate valuation methodologies for illiquid or emerging asset classes.
• Manage multi-jurisdictional tax and compliance requirements, including VAT reporting in EU jurisdictions (Ireland, Portugal), tax accounting for crypto transactions and cross-border structures, and coordination with external tax advisors on evolving regulatory frameworks.
• Design, implement and document internal controls tailored to digital asset environments, including controls over private keys, custody solutions and blockchain-based transactions.
• Partner with legal, operations and product teams to support structuring of new initiatives, ensuring accounting, tax and regulatory implications are considered at inception.
• Contribute to the development of the finance operating model to improve efficiency and scalability in a high-growth, technology-driven environment.
• Maintain awareness of global regulatory and accounting developments relating to digital assets and assess their impact on the organisation.
Specialist Expertise
• Advanced knowledge of crypto asset accounting, including staking, liquidity provision, token vesting and on-chain transactions.
• Experience working in a blockchain-native organisation, with understanding of decentralised protocols, tokenomics and Web3 financial flows.
• Ability to bridge the gap between traditional financial reporting frameworks (IFRS) and emerging digital asset business models.
• Strong experience in multi-jurisdictional group structures, including cross-border reporting, tax and compliance.
• Chartered Accountant (ACA) with significant post-qualification experience in technical accounting and financial reporting. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24
Via post Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rippling Sweden AB
(org.nr 559434-8871) Jobbnummer
9873201