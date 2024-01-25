Finance Manager
Worley Sverige AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Kungälv Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Kungälv
2024-01-25
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Lerum
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worley Sverige AB i Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Role Context
You will be responsible for guiding a team of 4-5 colleagues within the Swedish finance team. You will also be a part of the local management team and will directly report to the Regional Finance Manager.
You will
Ensure accuracy and consistency in financial data and the application of Accounting Policies and Standards, including appropriate internal controls. You are responsible for the books and records of the location.
Take overall project accounting responsibility for all projects, ensuring compliance with revenue and profit recognition policies. Follow up on Billability and Margin development.
Coordinate statutory reporting and tax matters for the company and individuals.
Be responsible for the location's financial budgeting, forecasting, and reporting processes.
Manage the Finance team, ensuring clear job descriptions, goals, and growth plans for everyone. Evaluate team members' performance, support their development, and ensure effective contributions to the business.
Provide business support by offering information to Management and other Stakeholders to drive the business.
Drive best-in-class cash management around DSO and WIP (collections efficiency and invoicing efficiency).
You will have
University Degree and applicable professional accounting background
Several years of experience in a similar role with leadership responsibilities.
Technical and analytical accounting skills, especially in financial modeling, analysis, and reporting.
Strong knowledge of Statutory requirements in Sweden.
Knowledge and experience with Payroll and Taxes (Employees, Expats, VAT).
Familiarity with an ERP system, preferably Oracle.
Proficiency in both Swedish and English
Moving forward together
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard.
And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worley Sverige AB
(org.nr 556635-4048)
Bultgatan 40 (visa karta
)
442 40 KUNGÄLV Kontakt
People Manager
Jörgen Kihlström jorgen.kihlstrom@worley.com Jobbnummer
8419940