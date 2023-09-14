Finance Governance Specialist
We are looking for a well-structured and goal-oriented person with strong analytical skills to join a small team of senior Finance Governance specialist at Ikano Bank. As one of two Finance Governance Specialists you will be a crucial contributor to the development and maintenance of a healthy and proactive internal control environment by supporting the different units throughout the bank in strengthening their governance.
In this role you will be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) within CFO Organization for the Internal Control for Financial Reporting (ICFR) Framework of Ikano Bank and for regulations allocated to the CFO function. You will drive the Banks implementation of the ICFR framework throughout the Bank. This means that you take suitable actions when and where needed to increase the overall awareness of ICFR in the Ikano Bank and ensure good progress in the implementation. You will in parallel be updated on new and changed applicable requirements for the regulatory areas allocated to the CFO organization and also support the CFO to sufficiently manage the operational risks within the CFO function.
Main responsibilities will be to:
• Drive the implementation of a proactive and efficient ICFR framework throughout the Ikano Bank.
• Quarterly prepare and submit ICFR reports and assess the aggregated risk in the financial reporting.
• Conduct bi-annually scoping exercises and coordinate the mappings, operational risk assessments and regular reviews of compliance.
• Perform relevant analysis on new and changed regulatory requirements impacting the organization.
• Conduct and develop internal training in financial regulation matters to ensure understanding and smooth implementation of any required changes.
• Coordinate and prepare the CFO Functional Operational Risk and Compliance Committee meetings and advocate agendas for the meetings as well as following-up on decided actions.
As regulatory Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the CFO Organization you support the organization in governance and compliance topics and support the CFO Organization as well as the Ikano Bank in strategic ambitions within the area. You will assist the Head of Finance Governance in ensuring production, review and approval of the steering documents owned by the CFO.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who are highly solution-oriented and have a mind-set on supporting stakeholders by constantly improving their control environment. You are well-structured, goal oriented and used to constantly look for ways to improve processes. You need to be able to communicate in a strong and clear way with stakeholders to increase understanding and awareness. You also have a strong sense of integrity and the ability to manage challenges under high pressure. As a person you also need to be collaborative, communicative and with a strong sense of 'togetherness' to achieve common goals.
Relevant background
When it comes to you background, we believe that you have a university degree within Finance or similar. You also need thorough experience from developing, applying, and evaluating control frameworks, preferable in a Banking environment but you can also have a background from a treasury department or from an insurance company. We also see that you can be a strong candidate for the role with a background as an auditor, auditing banks and/or insurance companies with focus on control frameworks. However, you also need to bring some insights and level of experience from the risk management area, and most important, experience of internal control frameworks and practical implementation thereof as well as thorough experience and knowledge of requirements and processes in a regulated financial environment. To be a good fit for the role you also need to be a good communicator, with the ability to present and propose solutions to senior stake holders at all levels in the organisation, and you therefore need to write and speak professional work English without obstacles.
What we offer
This is a position where you truly get to influence the way that we work with internal control and risk management, reporting as well as operational, and at the same time you will be a part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective.
In this role you will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services, and we do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity, and long-term focus.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Our offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We conduct business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.
Your application
This recruitment is handled by SJR and for further information, please contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant at SJR 0766-471614. We will conduct interviews ongoing so please note that the process can be closed before the last date to apply.
For information about how we handle your personal information please visit Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/)
