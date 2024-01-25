Finance Director, Sweden
2024-01-25
Finance Director, Sweden
As Finance Director you will be the financial referral point within the LOC creating the interfaces with the Area, LOC and above country to deliver financial targets. Scope includes full P&L management, decision support, forecasting, resource allocation, ROI analysis, tax & stats and controls framework.
As a member of the LOC Leadership Team, you will provide support to GM and Business Unit Heads on how to drive growth, optimize allocation of resources and manage P&L. Success in the role requires the ability to interface with senior management, have high degrees of financial competencies, understanding of accounting standards and strategic direction of the company as well as managing the team.
The role also has full accountability for tax and statutory accounts and is part of the Board of Directors at LOC level.
This role will be a key liaison point with Planning & Forecasting and Close & Control Hubs. As this is a hybrid role covering both Business Partnering as well as Finance Controllership, the incumbent should have experience in both areas in order to be able to deliver value.
In this role you will...
• Support local commercial organisation from all financial aspects, full P&L management of the LOC
• Provide insights to GM and Business Unit Heads in decision-making, lead resource optimisation initiatives to determine Return on Investment, support new launches, pricing strategy, find new opportunities for growth
• Deliver robust plans with clear assumptions, risks and opportunities and mitigation plans to manage swing factors
• Part of the Board of Directors to sign off tax & statutory accounts, co-operate with C&C Hub to deliver financial governance and controls
Why you?
Qualifications & Skills:
• University degree in relevant subject and Professional Accounting Qualification
• 5-7 years' experience in Finance/Business Partnering role in multinational companies
• LOC experience of working in the market
• Finance Controllership experience and knowledge of accounting standards
Preferred:
• Financially qualified, with internationally recognized Finance Qualification or MBA. Educated in IFRS. Good knowledge of GSK standards, systems and processes
• Experience a commercial finance organization in Pharmaceutical. Financial modeling analytics experience. Proven team player, strong communication and problem-solving skills, positive attitude. Good understanding of GSK products
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-03
