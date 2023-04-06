Finance BI Developer
2023-04-06
We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company striving for a smarter and safer world.
Do you want to work as a link among different stakeholders in order to create a connected digital environment, support, and enable the organization to take data-driven decisions? We are now looking for a Finance BI Developer to join our Business Planning & Analysis team at our headquarters in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the Business Planning & Analysis team that together with Business Navigation creates Business Finance. Together we strive to be a proactive finance business partner to the organization.
The Business Planning & Analysis team is responsible for the group 's financial planning process as well as developing and maintaining capabilities for planning, reporting, and analysis by leveraging our BI systems Qlik Sense and Anaplan. We believe in connecting people, data, and plans and are now expanding outside finance to support our different business functions with BI and analytics solutions.
In our team, we are passionate about supporting the organization on the journey toward more effective decision-making based on data.
What you 'll do here as a Finance BI Developer?
As a Finance BI Developer, you will have a central role in Axis digitalization journey. The team is transforming data into insightful and actionable business information by collecting, modelling, analyzing, and visualizing data.
You will work closely with a wide range of stakeholders, understanding their problems and needs, and together with them come to a solution for resolving the problem - utilizing our analysis and reporting tool Qlik Sense. Depending on your background and experience, we will expect you to lead these activities from request to implementation.
Further on, you will
*
Drive improvement activities for our way of working with analysis & reporting
*
Create new data models and improve upon already established models to further develop our capabilities for analysis
*
Build and maintain applications and reports in Qlik Sense that are used across different departments and business processes
*
Educate key stakeholders and end-users on how to use Qlik Sense and share best practices within our organization
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in the role we believe that you have a few years of experience working within or in close collaboration with Finance/Sales and understand basic analysis practices. Furthermore, you are eager to learn and understand why processes and data are designed the way they are.
You are not only interested in BI solutions, but you also find it exciting and important to learn about Axis's business. This will be important for you to succeed in collaboration with different stakeholders and departments.
We are looking for you who believe that openness and collaboration are key to success. You are a true team player, but you also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the result.
We 'd love to hear that you have/are:
*
A few years of working experience working with business intelligence, utilizing Qlik Sense or a similar tool
*
Experience in working with business users and translating business needs into insights
*
Experience from working in, or collaborating with, Finance and Sales functions in a global environment
*
Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and SQL
*
Minimum BSc Degree in a relevant field
*
Working proficiency and communication skills, verbal and written in Swedish and English
What is Axis?
Axis is a fast-growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. At Axis, our employees are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and that's just the beginning. They are the driving force of the company and seek to move it forward towards the goal of being number one in our industry. As the global market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to its customers.
What Axis can do for you?
This is a great opportunity to grow in an international organization. You will have a great chance for development in a rapidly growing organization that promotes individual growth. We welcome your application and look forward to the possibility of you joining us!
Ready to act?
