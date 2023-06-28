Finance Assistant - Shared Service Center
2023-06-28
Your future employer
Veoneer Safety Systems is an electronics company and a world leader in automotive safety. Veoneer's scalable, best-in-class restraint control systems are mitigating the effects of a car crash. To date, we have delivered more than 1 billion devices to car manufacturers globally. Veoneer Safety Systems has an international and collaborative team of 2,700 employees in 11 countries. Veoneer Sweden Safety Systems AB is launching a new Shared Service Center, located in Vårgårda.
What does a day at the company look like?
What you'll do?
We're now looking for new Finance Assistant to our new Shared Service Center to support our Accounts Receivable and/or Accounts Payable teams for our European companies. You will together with your team report to your SSC Group Manager and SSC Manager and secure that you deliver set goals according to SLA's and KPI's set for the SSC. You will be responsible to process and verify incoming transactions for AR/AP in an efficient and correct way,
The SSC Europe will be a new unit at Veoneer and you, together with your team, will work with continuous improvements in processes and develop the services to be a true finance center of excellence in the future
Who are you?
We believe that you're a person who are seeking new and exciting challenges within accounting. You already have a solid base knowledge in Accounts Receivable and/or Accounts Payable but are ready to take the next step. So why not with us at Veoneer and our new Shared Service Center Europe!
We presume that you're a person who thrives in an environment that leverages your ability as a fast learner, good listener, and problem-solver. You love challenges and relish complexity. An interest in systems and utilizing technology to support processes will be important to enable the shared service center to provide first class services and efficiency to its customers. You are service minded but at the same time can put your feet down if the situation calls for it. You have an eye for detail and is thorough, systematic, and well organized. At times, the tempo in the office might become higher, especially during closing periods, it is therefore important that you can keep calm and levelheaded even during these stressful times.
Teamwork will be of essence when working in this SSC, it is therefore obvious that you enjoy working in teams and can see the importance of your role in the team and the whole chain. The SSC will support our European companies and we therefore see that you also have experience working in global environments with different stakeholders throughout the globe.
Required skills:
• A University degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent it's to prefer. However, Higher Vocal Education (Yrkeshögskola) degree can be considered in combination of demonstrated adequate work experience.
• Min. 3 years of experience.
• High level of MS Excel and good knowledge in Office 365.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written and speech.
Merits:
• Previous knowledge and experience of: M3, Basware and/or Hyperion (HFM) is merited.
• Knowledge in French is merited.
Is this your perfect match?
This is the perfect match for you if you want to be part of Veoneer ongoing development journey, where your skills and experiences are valued, and you get the opportunity to grow and develop together with the company!

Does the position sound interesting? Welcome to submit your application via effektiv.se.
or 073-527 30 28.
About Team Effektiv
Effektiv is the innovative and personal company in recruitment, staffing, coaching, matching, and interim solutions. The company is characterized by its sports roots and team spirit, both in our staffing and recruitment processes, as well as through significant sponsorship of sports associations. As a candidate, we want to provide that extra touch, offering a great experience throughout the recruitment process, which is confirmed by our award as Recruitment Company of the Year. Effektiv's core values are Happy, Exploratory, Long-term, and Resourceful, forming the Swedish acronym GOLD.
Effektiv aims to achieve gold with its candidates, consultants, customers, and partners every day. For this position, you will be employed through Effektiv and leased out as a consultant to Veoneer Safety systems for a limited period of time with very good chances of extension.
