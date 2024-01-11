Finance Anlyst
2024-01-11
JOB SUMMARY
Working under close supervision, conducts and documents simple to moderate standard financial analysis and ad hoc finance projects. Aids organization with financial functions, such as assessing, auditing, planning, budgeting, taxes, consolidation, cost control, and project control.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Evaluates and analyzes a variety of financial results and indicators such as capital expenditures, depreciation, proposals, investment opportunities, rate of return, profit plans, operating records, financial statements, etc. Recommends actions that may be taken to improve financial results.
Compiles budgetary and fiscal data received from assigned departments to prepare revenue
balance statements and historical comparisons of departmental expenditures with requested
appropriations.
Analyzes records of present and past operations, trends and costs, estimated and realized revenues, administrative commitments, and obligations incurred to project future revenues and expenses.
Assists in preparation of special studies, analyses, and recommendations in areas such as budgets, forecasts, financial plans, governmental requirements, statistical reports, and business forecasts.
Retrieves and organizes data into required reporting formats to provide a basis for comparison and evaluation.
Prepares reports analyzing specific aspects of department structures, functions and operational procedures and recommends ways to improve efficiency and/or effectiveness.
Performs other duties as assigned.
SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES
No formal supervisory responsibilities in this position. Provides informal assistance such as technical guidance, and/or training to co-workers. May coordinate and assign tasks to co-workers within a work unit and/or project. Ersättning
