Figure skating coach with experience in East-European techniques
Djurgårdens If Konståkningsfören / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Djurgårdens If Konståkningsfören i Stockholm
Do you want to contribute to top quality figure skating training for everyone?
You are welcome to join a team of coaches in a successful project to give all children the possibility to learn how to skate. Skating For All was established 2019 together with the Municipality of Sports in Stockholm, Sweden, and the RF SISU Stockholm to help and motivate children in the suburbs to activate themselves after school in extra curricular activities like skating. Djurgårdens IF Konståkning is one of Swedens oldest skating clubs and Djurgårdens IF (DIF) is Swedens largest sports organisation since 1891 with 458 national gold medals in 24 different sports. The figure skating section of DIF was established 1958 and today we have skaters on all levels. The Skating For All- project gives a nuanced and a brighter view to the 20th century figure skating for a new generation of children.
Your mission
Djurgårdens IF Konståkning has a coach postion for a highly motivated and communicative figure skating coach with specialization in eastern european technique. The project is focused on teaching the eastern methods of jumping - spins, skating skills , choreography and off ice training for children and adolescents aged 7-21. A particular focus is to also contribute with technical coaching and helping children from younger level to improve their technique both in jump-, spin- and skating skills as well as assist in coaching all level children in the team of coaches. Our successful project with integration and inclusiveness has resulted in a lot of young motivated talents who without the project would probably not have been skating. Your mission will be to inspire young children to activate themselves and help children to aim as high as they want together with your expert knowledge in figure skating. The appointment will be for one season with a possibility to extension for up to two additional years.
Your profile
Applicants should have a strong background in figure skating with a specialization in east-European jumping methods, as-well as spins and skating skills techniques comparable to a Swedish level 4 coach. The applicant should have documented experience from studies of figure skating and also basic studies of coaching children in general. Experience from physical therapy is highly preferable and the knowledge of the Swedish federations testing system is expected. A person is eligible for a coaching position if he or she is familiar and understands the Swedish coaching guidelines and values. Previous coach experience is a strong merit. We welcome a creative, hardworking, and enthusiastic team-player to our group. The candidate is expected to be a part of a team of coaches and take part in on- and off ice training, planning and preparing children from skating school to intermediate novice as well as planning and preparing competitions for basic novice - intermediate novice during season 23/24. Personal dedication, open minded and creative thinking are highly valued. The applicant must be proficient in English, both spoken and written and be able to project manage both skating school and figure skating groups. Emphasis will be put on personal qualities in the selection process.
What do we offer?
We offer a fun and inspiring atmosphere to train children in figure skating at the DIF Konståkning figure skating club in Stockholm. You work together with a team of coaches and the Board to shape the strategy and plan for the club and members both for the short- and long term, which includes planning trainings, competitions and tests. This also includes giving individual feedback to skaters and developing individual development plans. For the right person we offer the possibility to grow and develop your personal leadership and technical skills. A long term ambition is to take on responsibility to be Sport Manager of the club.
Location
The position is manly located in Husby Ishall in Stockholm but also in ice rinks within the city of Stockholm. The sports facilities in Husby consists of an Ice rink, off ice areas inside the ice rink and gymnastic facilities located close to the ice rink. For further information, please see: https://foreningsservice.stockholm/hitta-idrottsanlaggningar-som-bokas/idrottsanlaggning/husby-ishall-1/
Application
An employment application must contain the following documents in English or Swedish:
A personal letter
Curriculum Vitae
Any other documentation proving skills and personal qualities
Type of position
Temporary full time position longer than 6 months, that includes a probationary period of 6 months.
Season 23/24 start: August 1st 2024
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
E-post: styrelse@difkonstakning.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Figure skating coach position". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Djurgårdens If Konståkningsfören
Långbrodalsvägen 28 (visa karta
)
125 32 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8354683