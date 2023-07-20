Field Support Engineer
2023-07-20
Knowledge and Practical experience in the LAN/WLAN area within global environments
Knowledge and experience of LAN/WLAN environment both in Office and Factory environment
Work with different types of Ethernet and fibre Cables.
Provide support to network & security devices, un-racking, packing, installing and shipping equipment to multiple locations.
Work on switches types like Access Switch, Core Switch, Server Farm Switch, and Distribution Switch
Experience in IT support environments for medium and large-scale enterprises in secure environments
Perform physical reboots of servers and network switches when requested at either Data Centre.
Visit different sites and conduct surveys with respect to equipment and ensure relevant documentation is up to date as per client standards. This includes checking equipment in inventory and space.
Coordinate with different vendors and relevant stakeholders.
Good experience with various network tools.
Perform different field service activities based on client requirements. Så ansöker du
