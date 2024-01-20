Advanced SW/HW Engineer - Battery Competence Center
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage, and our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Advanced SW/HW Engineer - Battery Competence Center
This position is within the Advanced Development team at Husqvarna Battery Competence Center (HGBCC).
HGBCC develops new concepts and technologies, performs battery development and industrialization, is responsible for battery cell sourcing, and leads Husqvarna's battery pack manufacturing engineering. Our teams are located on multiple sites in Sweden and Germany. We are a diverse and international organization and value good cooperation and a pleasant work atmosphere.
Electrification is one of Husqvarna's key strategic priorities and its success will eventually come to define us as a company.
The role as Advanced SW/HW Engineer
• ...promises to be both challenging and rewarding.
You will develop algorithms for the battery management systems of Husqvarna's batteries.
This means that you will be working with Husqvarna's high-performing products such as professional power tools and robotic mowers in an informal and dynamic international work environment.
Specific tasks:
Create and integrate models, define algorithms, simulate and evaluate the performance of algorithms throughout the life of the product.
Guide experiments to develop optimal test procedures (at cell, module, and pack level) to extract the information to support model calibration and continuously improve algorithm accuracy.
Review academic literature of lithium ion battery cells to support advancement of our algorithms.
This means working with battery cell models and numerical mathematical methods such as those used in control theory. The focus is on the concepts and theories of battery diagnostics and management.
The new algorithm developer will work together with an experienced engineer who is established in the field and also has a network in the Husqvarna battery world.
Who are you
The role of an Advanced Software/Hardware Engineer offers a thrilling opportunity tailored for individuals with a desire for overcoming challenges.
We see that you have a:
Ph.D. or M.Sc. in a suitable engineering or science discipline (mechanical, electrical, materials, mathematics, physics, chemistry)
Practical experience in numerical mathematics.
Knowledge in battery technology.
If you find satisfaction in navigating obstacles, possess expertise in modeling lithium-ion battery cells, and boast hands-on experience in battery algorithm design, this role seamlessly aligns with your skills and interests.
Your proficiency in linear system analysis and estimation algorithm design, along with the ability to evaluate algorithm performance in Matlab/Simulink, positions you as a valuable asset within our Advanced Development team at HGBCC. Furthermore, your understanding and intuition for the physics and electrochemistry of lithium-ion battery cells make you an ideal candidate.
In addition to technical prowess, the successful candidate should be self-driven and demonstrate a proactive approach to tasks. Your ability to work independently, coupled with a strong inclination for effective teamwork, will contribute significantly to the success of our collaborative efforts at HGBCC.
Your application
Please submit your application with CV and cover letter. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. This is an ongoing recruitment process so please send your application as soon as possible!
For information about the position, please contact Hiring Manage, Director Technology and Platform Development Sören Kahl at soren.kahl@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you applied?
We will review applications continuously. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
