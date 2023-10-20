Field Supervisor - Site Services
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for Field supervisor - Scaffolding to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
We are currently looking for an experienced and competent Field supervisor to take on a leading role in construction site operations. As a field supervisor, you will play a crucial role in the early stages of the project by ensuring the strategy and conditions for scaffolding, construction elevators, stair towers, lift pools, and more are in place for construction and site service. Your proactive support and assistance to the Site Logistics Manager will contribute to the successful completion of assigned tasks.
In this role, you will hold a key position within our Facility Management organization during the construction of the new battery factory in Torslanda. You will report directly to the Site Logistics Manager and be responsible for coordinating access through scaffolding, elevator towers, and lifts during both the construction and operational phases of the facility. Collaborating with scaffolding companies and our contractors will be a significant part of your role. While you will spend the majority of your time in the production environment, you will also play a significant role in the design and planning of these functions.
We are looking for individuals with an eye for detail and a strong drive to exceed expectations. You should have a positive attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit while being able to handle a fast-paced environment and tight deadlines with ease. The ability to work effectively in a team environment is crucial, while being comfortable working independently. Experience in an international setting is a plus. We value flexibility, a commitment to quality, kindness, motivation to take on new challenges, and a good sense of humor. If you are passionate about your work and driven to achieve your goals, then this role is perfect for you.
What you will do in your role:
- Plan and coordinate scaffolding work, construction elevators and lift usage
- Plan and coordinate construction fences, gates, and security
- Provide input and review scaffold design to ensure functionality during construction and operation.
- Prepare specifications, plans, cost estimates, and reports related to project scope.
- Ensure that work preparations and risk assessments are made for both your own staff and subcontractors.
- Manage scaffolding, lifts, and machinery economically and efficiently.
- Identify risks, conduct safety inspections, and proactively work to mitigate risks, both from an operational and safety perspective.
Experience requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience
- Experience in large-scale construction projects with multidisciplinary complexity
- Solid technical experience in construction site management
- Strong communication skills
- Proficiency in spoken and written English
- Experience on Swedish construction sites
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8206642