Field Service Engineer
2023-12-21
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Field Service Engineer to our site in Karlstad. In this role you will be supporting our customers in the central and south region. You will be responsible for preventive maintenance and technical support to our customers.
Your responsibilities
Engage with customers to schedule and coordinate on-site visits.
Execute preventive maintenance procedures at customer sites.
Conduct vibration measurements, and diagnose and perform repairs on-site.
Analyze and communicate vibration measurements effectively with customers.
Prepare and share maintenance reports with customers.
Your background
A minimum of 2 years of electrical education.
At least 2 years of experience in the electrical field, preferably with a focus on electrical motors and generators.
Preferably, experience in preventive maintenance of electrical motors and generators.
A keen interest in technical areas and a strong willingness to learn.
Proficiency in Swedish and good knowledge of English (spoken and written).
A strong customer-service orientation.
Familiarity with vibration measurements and analysis is a plus.
More about us
ABB Motion Services serve customers around the globe with innovative services to maximize performance, uptime, and energy efficiency throughout the lifetime of electrical motion solutions. Electrical motion is applied everywhere in industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation and is a cornerstone of the energy revolution. Our people and culture are the foundation of our success. We drive innovations through digitalization and make the difference for our customers and partners every day. ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day.
Recruiting Manager Michael Tornros, +46 724 64 47 23, will answer your questions about the position. Trade union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg +46 703 96 00 02, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland, +46 724 61 21 62.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
