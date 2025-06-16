Field Service Engineer - Thermo Fisher Scientific
Fei Europe Bv Holland Filial Sverige / Elektronikjobb / Ekerö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ekerö
2025-06-16
, Botkyrka
, Salem
, Södertälje
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fei Europe Bv Holland Filial Sverige i Ekerö
Field Service Engineer III
How will you make an impact?
The Field Service Engineer for the Materials and Structural Analysis Division (MSD) of Thermo Fisher Scientific performs on-site installation, alignment and repair of sophisticated equipment and systems. Engineers validate operational quality of system equipment; advise customers in the operation and maintenance of the system; serve as company liaison with customer on administrative and technical matters for assigned projects; and conduct on-site installations of analytical instruments serving the electronics research and manufacturing industries.
The Field Service Engineer will join a diverse team with skills ranging from sophisticated computer networks, precision mechanics, high voltage electronics, vacuum theory, particle beams, optics, and chemistry.
A day in the life:
Conduct on-site installation of electron microscopes and follow testing procedures to ensure accurate working order.
Conduct on-site scheduled planned maintenance visits.
Provide support for customers and other field service personnel.
Cultivate and develop positive working relationships with customers, system users, and company personnel.
Successfully complete technical training.
Complete and submit field service reports on assigned tools.
Perform preventive maintenance tasks.
Work with colleagues to secure technical mentorship required for resolving systems solutions.
Provide training for customers and users on system maintenance.
Provide feedback to product quality teams.
Provide appropriate input in writing, updating, and correcting various Thermo Fisher system documentation.
Provide mentorship for various reports, including identifying and isolating deviations with the system.
Act as a subject expert and resource for training.
Align with application scientists to collaborate on outstanding solutions to meet our users' challenges.
Travel up to 60% of the time, mainly in the Nordics and occasionally in other countries.
Keys to success:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Electronics, Mechanics, Materials Science, Biology, or other relevant fields.
Typically requires hands-on technical experience for installing, troubleshooting, repairing, and calibrating instruments such as SEM, TEM, FIB, or similar systems. Electron microscope experience is a plus.
Experience in troubleshooting and repairing ultra-high vacuum and high voltage systems is highly desired.
Excellent interpersonal skills.
Consistent track record in solving high-end systems and subsystems down to component level.
Able to read and interpret schematics.
Accept traveling on business, sometimes on short notice.
Proficient in English required, Nordic language knowledge is a plus.
Valid driver's license.
What we offer:
Employment with a forward-thinking organization.
Outstanding career and development prospects.
Company pension scheme and other fringe benefits.
Exciting company culture which stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via Thermo Fisher Scientifics karriärsida Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fei Europe Bv Holland Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516403-3432)
Sweden Remote (visa karta
)
178 30 EKERÖ Jobbnummer
9390377