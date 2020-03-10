Field Representative (Värvare) Oxfam - Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige

Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm2020-03-10Oxfam is a global development organisation working to fight hunger and poverty in more than 90 countries. Our vision is a world without poverty, where everyone can eat until they are full and are empowered to change their life situation. To reach this vision we work on multiple levels - through life-saving emergency responses, long-term development projects and international advocacy campaigns.DESCRIPTIONDo you want to work for a fair world without poverty? If you want to help people living in poverty and raise your voice against injustice, this important role could be for you.YOUR MISSIONRecruit monthly donors using the successful fundraising method Face-to-face, used by many charities around the worldWork in a team of fantastic people who want to change the worldBe Oxfam's representative towards people in Swedish societyInfluence people and spread the word about Oxfam and our work for vulnerable people in 90 countries worldwideWHAT DO WE OFFER?A fun and social job where you work in an international team and receive continuous coaching and supportContinuous training and workshops to learn about the issues Oxfam work with, fundraising techniques, rhetoric and communication as well as teamworkGreat opportunities to advance in the organization within Sweden and/or overseas at our 20 international head officesCompetitions and team social activitiesCompetitive hourly salary of 151 SEK /hour including holiday pay and OB (uncomfortable working hours). Additional Performance Related Pay offered. Salary increases, fixed monthly salary, paid holidays and healthcare contributions are offered after three months of continuous employmentFulltime (32,5 hours) or part-time, as agreed when commencing employmentWHO ARE YOU?You are a driven, enthusiastic and positive person who wants to contribute to a better and more just worldYou think it's fun to talk to people and inspire them for our causeYou can express yourself in English or Swedish without problemsPrevious work experience is not a prerequisite, but the following experience is a merit:- Experience working as a volunteer with non-profit organizations- Experience with field fundraising or sales- Experience from the hospitality industryVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid2020-03-10FastSista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige5141306