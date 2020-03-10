Field Representative (Värvare) Oxfam - Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
Field Representative (Värvare) Oxfam
Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-10
Oxfam is a global development organisation working to fight hunger and poverty in more than 90 countries. Our vision is a world without poverty, where everyone can eat until they are full and are empowered to change their life situation. To reach this vision we work on multiple levels - through life-saving emergency responses, long-term development projects and international advocacy campaigns.
DESCRIPTION
Do you want to work for a fair world without poverty? If you want to help people living in poverty and raise your voice against injustice, this important role could be for you.
YOUR MISSION
Recruit monthly donors using the successful fundraising method Face-to-face, used by many charities around the world
Work in a team of fantastic people who want to change the world
Be Oxfam's representative towards people in Swedish society
Influence people and spread the word about Oxfam and our work for vulnerable people in 90 countries worldwide
WHAT DO WE OFFER?
A fun and social job where you work in an international team and receive continuous coaching and support
Continuous training and workshops to learn about the issues Oxfam work with, fundraising techniques, rhetoric and communication as well as teamwork
Great opportunities to advance in the organization within Sweden and/or overseas at our 20 international head offices
Competitions and team social activities
Competitive hourly salary of 151 SEK /hour including holiday pay and OB (uncomfortable working hours). Additional Performance Related Pay offered. Salary increases, fixed monthly salary, paid holidays and healthcare contributions are offered after three months of continuous employment
Fulltime (32,5 hours) or part-time, as agreed when commencing employment
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a driven, enthusiastic and positive person who wants to contribute to a better and more just world
You think it's fun to talk to people and inspire them for our cause
You can express yourself in English or Swedish without problems
Previous work experience is not a prerequisite, but the following experience is a merit:- Experience working as a volunteer with non-profit organizations- Experience with field fundraising or sales- Experience from the hospitality industry
Heltid Visstid
Heltid Visstid
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-10
Ersättning
Fast
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01
Företag
Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige
Jobbnummer
5141306
