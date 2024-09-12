Field Engineering Lead - Mechanical & Piping
H2GS AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2024-09-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Field Engineering Lead - M&P
The field engineering team is under expansion and consists of field engineers for the disciplines Civil/Structures/Architectural (CSA), Electrical/Controlling/Instrumentation, Mechanical and Piping. There will be one responsible field engineer for each area of the project, for each discipline. We are now looking for a discipline lead to manage the EC&I field engineers sitewide.
The field engineering team is the link between construction and design, making sure we create a flow through the project.
In this high-speed project, we aim towards having an open climate and working together to solve problems while having fun at work.
As we ramp up at a fast pace, the interfaces will increase and the ability to solve problems quickly and efficiently is key to being successful.
Responsibilities:
Manage and steer the M&P field engineers and coordinate sitewide throughout the discipline
Work together with the other Field Engineering Leads to ensure sitewide discipline wide alignment
Follow up status on deliverables and forecasts for both design and construction effort
Drive the critical deliverables together with the team
Identify critical moments and help the team to prioritize tasks in order of urgency
Support the team with decision making
Ensure flow throughout construction
Identify constraints and close holds that impacts construction
Report to the Field Engineering Manager
Interact with Engineering, EPCM, Construction and Quality
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering
Minimum 10 years of experience of heavy industrial projects
Leadership experience and experience of coordinating people and technical aspects
Experience of construction projects in Nordic climate
Knowledge of applicable norms and standards
Preferably on-site experience
Location: Boden, H2GS Boden AB
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/ Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
8896603