Why Pixelgen?
At Pixelgen our mission is to develop groundbreaking bio-analytical tools to revolutionize the world's understanding of health and disease. As a part of our collaborative team you will contribute with your expertise while making a real impact to the scientific community and beyond.
The Role
A Field Bioinformatics Scientist (FBS) is a bioinformatics expert who provides data analysis and technical support to customers and internal stakeholders. The FBS is responsible for educating customers on the data processing and analysis tools provided by Pixelgen as well as troubleshooting any technical issues that may arise. A lot of the time the FBS plays a crucial role in advising customers on design of experiment and how to get the best value from their Pixelgen data.
We are seeking a skilled and motivated bioinformatician to join our commercial team to democratize large scale protein interactomics to the market.
Pixelgen Technologies is a highly collaborative environment, and to thrive in this role, you should be enthusiastic about helping others and about working as part of a team. You'll actively participate in planning, executing, and evaluating customer support processes as well as provide feature requirement input to novel analysis tools.
Currently most of our software is built using Python and R, and we use Nextflow as our primary workflow orchestrator. The core of our software stack is open source, and is available under our Github organization.
This position requires at least 60% on-site presence in Pixelgen's Stockholm office.
Responsibilities
Support customers in their journey from experimental design to analyzed data with a focus on data processing and analysis.
At times, analyze single-cell Proximity Network data as part of service offering for customers.
Train new customers on the Pixelgen data processing and analysis tools.
Troubleshooting technical issues by interacting with customers, looking at customer data and identifying and resolving technical issues that customers may encounter.
Providing product performance, customer needs and market trends feedback to the company.
Managing customer relationships through building and managing strong relationships with our customers to ensure their needs are met and to identify opportunities for new business.
Support other company functions with data analysis and bioinformatics expertise.
Present scientific results from analysis to internal and external stakeholders through written reports, visualizations, and oral presentations.
Managing customer issue ticketing systems and helping to develop a system that works well and scales for Pixelgen.
Support pre-sales activities.
Prepare and present technical seminars to existing and prospective customers.
Travel up to 20% of the time.
Stay current with developments in single-cell data analysis, sequencing technology, proteomics methods, and multi-omics integration.
Requirements
MSc or PhD in bioinformatics, computational biology, systems biology, immunology, biotechnology, or a related field.
Demonstrated experience with single-cell omics data analysis.
Strong programming skills in R and/or Python, and experience with Linux-based environments.
Solid understanding and hands-on experience with data analysis methods, including dimensionality reduction, clustering, and batch correction.
Applies appropriate statistical methods to draw conclusions from data.
Proficiency in data visualization tools, using best practices to communicate complex findings effectively.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate across disciplines.
The ideal candidate will also tick one or more of the following boxes:
Experience in direct support of customers in academia or industry.
Experience in research (e.g. PhD degree or similar). In particular from immunology, hematology, proteomics, systems biology, or spatial omics fields.
Experience with next-generation sequencing data.
Experience with training others on bioinformatics tools.
In-depth knowledge of bioinformatics analysis workflows, especially in the fields of single-cell, proteomics, spatial omics, and multi-omics integration
