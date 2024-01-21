Field Based Generator Technician- Stockholm
Arlanda Invest Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sigtuna
2024-01-21
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arlanda Invest Consulting AB i Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
We're the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.
We work as a team and we're proud of the difference we make to customers, to local communities, and towards a sustainable future for the world.
We're looking for field based generator technician to join our growing team in Sweden.
Why Aggreko? Here are some of the perks and rewards.
• Attractive salary and good pension and insurance schemes, as well as bonus opportunities.
• Pleasant working environment with challenging tasks in an international environment
• Development opportunities within the company
• Service vehicle
What you'll do:
• You will be responsible for the serviving and maintenance of our generators on our customers sites.
• You will be respobsible for troubleshooting and the repair of equipment failures.
• You will support the handling and cleaning of equipment in preparation of rental.
• You may be asked or required to work after regular business hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.
You'll have the following skills and experience:
• You will have experience servicing generators/UPS systems/ Large engines (HGV's).
• You will have a valid driving license that enables you to drive in Sweden
• You will be authorised to work in Sweden.
Find out more and apply now.
Bring your energy. Grow your career. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arlanda Invest Consulting AB
(org.nr 559193-4186), http://www.virekryterar.nu Arbetsplats
Vi Rekryterar.nu Kontakt
Mona P Wågberg mona@virekryterar.nu 073 9500 773 Jobbnummer
8408387