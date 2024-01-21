Performance & Calibration Engineer, Exhaust Aftertreatment systems
2024-01-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Are you ready for a new challenge within transport solutions?
Do you want to be part of an innovative team where you work towards a better environment and sustainable future? Good, we are ready for you!
This is us, your new colleagues:
The Exhaust aftertreatment system(EATS) department is responsible for the global platform development of exhaust aftertreatment systems for the Volvo Group 's different products around the world.You will be part of the EATS calibration group. We are responsible for calibration and verification of Exhaust Aftertreatment System functionalities, such as SCR NOx reduction model, DPF soot model, regeneration control, to reduce the hazardous emissions. We work with Euro VI and EuVII heavy duty combustion engine applications powered by diesel and alternative fuels.
We are a diverse team, speaking Swedish and English daily. We are proud of our team spirit. Team work, energy, passion and respect are key values for us.
Work description:
The daily work will be an exciting mix of time spent in engine test laboratory preparing, problem solving and running tests, analyze data, creative meetings, and vehicle testing. Expeditions in warm and cold climate are also included.
This role comes with a big network of people working at different groups and departments, which will give you big opportunities to develop both yourself and your way of working. For us your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you prioritize teamwork and see opportunities instead of problems. You have experience within combustion engine and/or exhaust aftertreatment development. You are curious about learning new things. You create the New and the Different, that means you come up with useful ideas that are new, better, or unique, and introduces new ways of looking at problems. You can take a creative idea and put it into practice. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Qualifications:
• Master of Science or similar relevant technical experience
• Excellent knowledge in English, both spoken and written
Are we a perfect match?
Volvo Group is one of the world 's leading manufacturers or trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. When joining us you will be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades, with our innovative products we make our customers win. We want you to be in the front seat. Do you want to join us on our future journey? Apply now!
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact us!
Frida Ahlqvist Malina, Group Manager EATS Calibration, frida.ahlqvist.malina@volvo.com
Last application date: 21st of january.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
