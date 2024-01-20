Fiber Optics Engineer
2024-01-20
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Focus your career on a greener world!
At NKT, we're at the forefront of the green revolution, pioneering innovative high-voltage cable systems to distribute renewable energy wherever it's needed! Our cables serve as the lifeblood of green energy, and our fiber optics act as the nervous system for our high-voltage cable systems.
Fiber optics play a crucial role in our systems, utilized to sense and monitor all activities around our cables, providing early warnings and facilitating the easy detection of faults-ultimately securing the supply of green energy to society.
Our cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, produces high voltage and extra high voltage power cables. This facility also houses the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe, along with Victoria, our purpose-built cable laying vessel. Your expertise is sought to design our highly intricate fiber optics systems, both integrated and independent, ensuring their resilience throughout production, installation, and the service life of our cable systems.
About the Role:
As a Fiber Optics Engineer, you'll become a valuable member of a dynamic, close-knit team dedicated to crafting fiber optics systems that bolster the durability of our high-voltage cable systems. You'll play a pivotal role in both tender and projects, applying your expertise to address the fiber optics aspects.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead the technical aspects of our fiber optics offerings for tender and delivery projects.
* Provide technical fiber optics insight during manufacturing and installation phases.
* Collaborate on the design of fiber optic components within high-quality, cost-effective cable systems, adhering to customer specifications and industry standards.
* Manage cost-related data for products, tests, and engineering efforts for projects and procurement.
* Conduct risk and opportunity assessments for both tender and delivery projects.
* Ensure compliance with customer contracts and specifications.
* Coordinate with subcontractors to deliver optimal solutions that meet customer requirements.
* Serve as the technical liaison to customers for both tender and delivery projects.
What You Bring:
To thrive in this role, you should possess:
* Solid experience in fiber optics cable manufacturing, fueled by a robust technical interest and a curiosity for emerging technologies.
* Exceptional systematic and analytical problem-solving abilities.
* Attention to detail, crucial for crafting high-quality technical documentation.
* Strong teamwork skills, characterized by a willingness to share knowledge and expertise, fostering individual and collective growth.
* Effective communication skills, adapting your messaging to suit various situations and audiences-an invaluable asset for negotiation work with NKT's customers.
Qualifications:
Your CV should highlight the following:
* A relevant college or engineering degree, or equivalent work experience.
* Proficiency working with the Microsoft Office/Office 365 suite.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English-spoken and written.
* Knowledge of the German language would be advantageous but is not mandatory.
* Any experience with measurement, lasers, or sensor technologies would be a plus, as well as prior negotiation experience.
Why NKT:
At NKT, we offer a dynamic, fast-paced, and high-tech environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally. Our team values innovative ideas and supports personal and collective growth. We recognize that having diverse technical and cultural backgrounds helps us to have a well-rounded perspective when developing solutions for our international customers. The work location is in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Contact and application
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a growing industry, we would hope to hear from you. Please apply via our website, we are conducting an open process where interesting candidates are interviewed on a continuous basis.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Evripidis Karatsivos, at: evripidis.karatsivos@nkt.com
. If you have inquiries regarding the recruitment process please reach out to our HR Business Partner, Steven Björksten at: stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
, or to our recruiter, Ben Gregg at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
.
Note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73-407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
