Software Engineer - Automotive sökes
Improve Software Quality - Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Improve Software Quality - Sweden AB i Göteborg
Beskrivning av arbetsuppgifter:
Main responsibilities
• Responsible for Function/ System-verification according to requirements.
• Vehicle verification and going on Expeditions.
• Analysis of test results
• Development of future test methods (DVM)
• Planning and preparation of tests / test objects
• Participate in planning meetings.
• Perform requirement (Black Box), integration, regression and formal qualification testing in an agile software development process
• Report and document failures identified during testing
• Design, develop, and maintain software test plans, software test cases, software test procedures, and automated software tests in compliance with technical requirements.
• Work with the lead test engineer and a team of software developers to establish and develop test methods and techniques
• Collects test evidence that documents how the software perform during testing
• Documents test cases and results in a Test Case Specification and a Test Summary Report.
• Provides statuses to the Project and SW responsible
• Review software requirement specifications regarding testability
• Discuss technical solutions with supplier and the internal team
• Troubleshoot and modify test tools and test scripts
• Support investigations and task force activities
Beskrivning av kvalifikationer:
Required qualifications:
• Bachelor or Master degree within Electrical, Computer, Engineering Physics or equivalent level of education
• Experience in automotive system testing
• Knowledge of communication protocols CAN, LIN, FlexRay and Ethernet
• Experience from HIL testing (Vector and/or dSpace)
• Experience in test tools CANalyzer/ CANoe / vTESTstudio
• Experience from Functional Safety, ISO26262
• Programming skills in C, C++, python and CAPL
• Experience from automation tools and processess (CI/CD, Jenkins, Robot Framework, and Git)
• Experience with requirement and test management tools (System Weaver and/or Elektra)
• Agile development processes
• Analytical and problem solving skills
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• B driving license
• Team player attitude
Meritorious qualifications:
• Experience in Model-Based Design using MATLAB/ Simulink
• ISTQB Certification Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16
E-post: fadi.khalaili@isq-sweden.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SWE202403". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Improve Software Quality - Sweden AB
(org.nr 559065-9107) Arbetsplats
Improve Software Quality Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8546765