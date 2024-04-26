FEM Simulation Engineer
2024-04-26
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to contribute to electrifying heavy transports to reduce our CO2 footprint?
Scania is ongoing a transformation journey within electrification and this means a new way of working as well as new types of products. Our team is a calculation and testing group working with propulsion development, which is an essential part of this transformation. Experimenting is a part of our routine and it has resulted in many great methods, automation, and processes, as well as an open and inclusive work environment. We both try out and use tools like machine learning, python scripting, and AI in our everyday deliveries as well as we work according to the agile methodology and SAFe framework.
We are now looking for you that want to contribute to this and join our team as a FEM Simulation Engineer!
This is us
The team consists of 13 FEM Simulation Engineers, 2 Test Engineers, and one Manager. We have different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages, which we have found to be a success factor for our delivery. Many of us have worked together for several years, fostering a culture of teamwork and cohesiveness in the group. We have a lot of focus days, group learning sessions, and group activities. Many of us also like to hang out after work, so the team often arranges after-work and other activities where everyone is invited. All these together, have contributed to our great team spirit. The team is very helpful and great at onboarding new team members and you will have a dedicated supervisor during your first period. On a personal note, I have been leading this group for 5 years as a manager and I have also been a calculation engineer before that, working with FEA!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. Today we have a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a FEM Simulation Engineer within our team, you will work with a variety of physical phenomena and component systems of the electrified powertrain where method development is needed to understand new solutions and their associated failure modes. Your assignment will include performing FE-based strength and durability simulations on our electrified propulsion system as well as conventional drivetrains. The role also requires you to be part of the method development and process automation tasks in the group. Formalizing simulation models with physical test results and finding capability is an important aspect of the job.
Examples of tasks could be..
Working with designers to achieve the best possible design for a future product.
Understanding new phenomena, and developing a way to formalize the calculations, together with our test engineers and/or data scientists in the department.
Calibrate your model and assumptions through rig testing, vehicle testing, or load data from the field.
Automate simulations and make them user-friendly.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are curious and driven to learn and improve yourself. You strive for autonomy, act with a high sense of responsibility, and have the endurance to finish off what you have started. You like reading up on things to solve problems and consulting others. Therefore you should be great at connecting with others and find teamwork as something joyful and an opportunity to learn and contribute. Your motivation comes from the joy of seeing the effect of your work and being of help to others.
We would also like that..
You have a master's degree in solid mechanics with courses like fatigue, dynamics, or material mechanics.
You write and speak fluently in English.
If you have the following, it is merit..
Programming experience in Python, either as concrete work examples or as a concrete hobby project.
Experience in method development that is verified with tests.
Work experience in Abaqus, FEMFAT, and Simlab working with durability and solid mechanics.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
In the team, we have both junior and senior co-workers, so all levels of experience are welcome to apply!
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Anna Glassel (Group Manager, ENTAC), at anna.x.glassel@scania.com
.
Application
If this sounds like you and you find the challenges interesting, we are very happy to receive your application!
Your application should include a CV, grades, and an education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-12. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
