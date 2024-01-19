Fellow: finance and economics for urban transitions
2024-01-19
Become part of our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice. At Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), you will be joining a world-leading research institute in its field. Our dynamic and expanding workplace employs around 140 people at a centrally located, activity-based HQ office in Stockholm, with an additional 200 employees in seven centres globally.
The role
SEI HQ is seeking an experienced Fellow to support projects focused on financing climate-neutral cities in Europe. The ideal candidate will provide expert advice and technical expertise in economics and finance for sustainability and urban transitions.
Key projects initially include:
Viable Cities: a mission-driven initiative for Climate Neutral Cities 2030, working with 23 Swedish municipalities and five government agencies to foster ecologically, economically and socially sustainable urban environments. Our central tool for this is Climate City Contract 2030.
NetZeroCities: part of the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, this project aims to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in European cities, aligning with the EU's Green Deal.
The Fellow will provide advanced expertise and guidance on finance for sustainable urban development. This role involves a deep understanding of financial instruments and innovation, mobilizing public and private finance, and developing frameworks to direct finance towards green transitions.
Responsibilities include analysing EU financing tools/schemes and identifying opportunities for European and Swedish cities to develop transition financing mechanisms. Extensive knowledge of global sustainable and climate finance, current investment standards and best practices is essential.
Future expectations include networking, fundraising and bringing new project and partnership opportunities to SEI.
Key duties and responsibilities
Across both Viable Cities and Net Zero Cities:
Support climate investment planning for the cities involved in Viable Cities and the EU Mission.
Analyse existing financing and investment schemes in Sweden, encompassing domestic (countries' budgets, local financial institutions, etc.) and international (donor organizations, multilateral institutions, investment banks, etc.) sources.
Identify and assess gaps and challenges in mobilising finances for transition.
Analyse economic instruments and investments for transformative change in line with sustainability goals, considering various trends and scenarios.
Provide analysis of innovative financial instruments in the EU and globally for green transition in cities.
Support the creation and dissemination of knowledge-based tools (policy positions, practice notes, concept papers and other research papers) to advance policy dialogue on green transition.
Develop methodologies for providing "how to" guidance on mobilizing finance for sustainable and just urban transitions.
General
Support the successful implementation of portfolio projects, including mentoring junior members of staff.
Collaborate with team members to implement the team's strategy and maintain a collegial atmosphere.
Identify new partnerships, fundraising opportunities and new project initiatives.
Required qualifications, competencies, and experience:
Master's degree in economics, finance or a closely related field.
Over seven years of experience in climate and sustainable finance.
Demonstrated knowledge of global trends in climate and sustainable finance, including UNFCC climate finance, the EU Sustainable Finance Agenda, sustainable finance, green taxonomies, innovative and blended finance, green and social bonds, and impact investment.
In-depth understanding or professional experience in EU and international environmental or climate policy frameworks, policy cycles and decision-making processes.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, with a proven track record of producing high-quality documents and distilling key messages from complex data.
Preferred
Fluency in Swedish
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days.
Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.
Additional information
This is a two-year year temporary position with possibility for permanent employment with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. This recruitment is open to all applicants and SEI HQ will support the process of obtaining a work- or residence permit. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications and interviewing on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 31 January, 2024 23:59 Stockholm local time.
We only accept applications through our recruitment system; please apply online and submit the following in English:
Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience (one page)
Curriculum vitae (two-page, maximum) Så ansöker du
