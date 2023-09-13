Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics

Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2023-09-13


Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics

"An automobile is made by and for people. The basic principle for all manufacturing is and must remain safety." Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larson, founders of Volvo 1927

We want to take the Customer experience in Ergonomics into the future together with you.

The Cab Engineering is responsible for developing new advanced cabs for our future Volvo Heavy Duty trucks.

Our teams responsibility covers Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics for Volvo FH and FM.
We are continuously adapting our current products to different market demands.
We work as a tight team and cooperate with the different sites around the globe.
Working in this environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company

The Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics is focusing on Features and Functions.

Ergonomics for us is divided in sub areas
Visibility ,

Driver position

Resting comfort

Working Comfort
Entry & Exit

Task and Responsibilities:

Responsible for one or several sub areas, Visibility, Driver Position, Resting & Working Comfort , Entry and Exit

Establishes feature strategy in and roadmaps and plans

Initiates and runs advanced engineering initiatives

Define Vehicle requirements for Ergonomics

Proposes and evaluates technical concepts
Establishing verification and validation plan

Analyze and compile results from calculations and tests

Profile
M Sc or equivalent.
Experience of Ergonomics work in the automotive business, Analysis, Testing, Feature

Experience in functions/systems related to Ergonomics and user behaviors.

Leadership experience is a merit

Proficiency in the English language

In order to be successful in this position we think that you have experience from leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.

If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF
Phone; + 46 739 025535

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Volvo Business Services AB (org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology

Jobbnummer
8110287

