Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics
"An automobile is made by and for people. The basic principle for all manufacturing is and must remain safety." Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larson, founders of Volvo 1927
We want to take the Customer experience in Ergonomics into the future together with you.
The Cab Engineering is responsible for developing new advanced cabs for our future Volvo Heavy Duty trucks.
Our teams responsibility covers Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics for Volvo FH and FM.
We are continuously adapting our current products to different market demands.
We work as a tight team and cooperate with the different sites around the globe.
Working in this environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company
The Feature Leader Physical Ergonomics is focusing on Features and Functions.
Ergonomics for us is divided in sub areas
Visibility ,
Driver position
Resting comfort
Working Comfort
Entry & Exit
Task and Responsibilities:
Responsible for one or several sub areas, Visibility, Driver Position, Resting & Working Comfort , Entry and Exit
Establishes feature strategy in and roadmaps and plans
Initiates and runs advanced engineering initiatives
Define Vehicle requirements for Ergonomics
Proposes and evaluates technical concepts
Establishing verification and validation plan
Analyze and compile results from calculations and tests
Profile
M Sc or equivalent.
Experience of Ergonomics work in the automotive business, Analysis, Testing, Feature
Experience in functions/systems related to Ergonomics and user behaviors.
Leadership experience is a merit
Proficiency in the English language
In order to be successful in this position we think that you have experience from leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.
If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF
Phone; + 46 739 025535 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8110287