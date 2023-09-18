Fan expert for an R&D project
2023-09-18
We are searching for a person with senior experience to be involved in an in house project, developing an electrical fan solution. This project is in the R&D Stage.
Specifications and demands, development and testing of the fan and its closest environment are the areas that will form a key part of the work.
The role would be to support the project with your knowledge and experience as an technical expert for the development of the fan. You will guide designers, engineers, and testing to find the best way forward.
The work will be a part time effort for about 6 months, with a possibility to extension.
Qualifications and Skills:
• Experience of smaller radial fans fitted within home products for everyday use
• Experience of flow, acoustic and vibration optimization design work
• Experience of optimization work by simulations as CFD and FEM
• Experience of demands for testing and verification
• Experience of test and verification methods
• Experience of regulation and standards
• Experience of different ways to control, read and communicate with the fan.
This is a part time position and based in Solna - Stockholm.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18
