Automation Engineer to Research facility in Lund!
2024-03-12
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre. We are now looking for a Automation Engineer that will work with exciting projects. If this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on
reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're on the lookout for dynamic professionals ready to contribute to the development and maintenance of cutting-edge process control systems. Join the team and be a key player in shaping the future of advanced technologies.
You are offered
• Unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to conduct a thorough analysis and definition of detailed requirements for the development of advanced process control systems
• Work closely with process engineers to create comprehensive functional specifications that serve as a blueprint for the development and implementation of robust control systems
• Contribute to the specification of PLC configurations and control architectures, as well as prepare detailed specifications for PLC and HMI software development. Engage in hands-on PLC software development for minor changes or upgrades as needed
• Interface with commercial partners to ensure effective communication and collaboration, facilitating the timely delivery of specified systems. Additionally, prepare outsourcing specifications and offer support for associated procurement activities
• Implement verification plans to ensure the high quality of commercial deliveries, and conduct comprehensive reviews of hardware and software designs. Actively participate in test and commissioning activities, adhering to established procedures, rules, and quality assurance standards
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in engineering, technology or science
• Experience in developing, integrating and commissioning industrial automation system
• Experience in PLC development with Beckhoff TwinCAT3, TwinCAT Motion, TwinSAFE
• Experience in verification and validation of industrial automation systems
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Excellent oral and written English skills
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of other European languages
• Experience with EPICS Framework
• Experience with Python
• Experience with Linux OS
• Technical lead or project management experience
• Experience with hardware design for PLC based control systems
• Experience working with configuration management tools, source code management tools and version control systems
• Experience from collaborative electronic tools such as Jira
• Experience of working with nuclear power plant systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Adaptable
Additional: Ability to travel typically 3-5 days every 6 months, mainly within Europe.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
