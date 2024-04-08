Family Nanny/Housekeeper

Roosvall Gioulekas, Christine / Barnskötarjobb / Danderyd
2024-04-08


Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Danderyd, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö, Sollentuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Roosvall Gioulekas, Christine i Danderyd

Family of 5 looking for someone who can provide overall support in the household to make the days work smoothly. An active family from morning to evening, with sport activities every day after school and family/friends gatherings.
Tasks include but are not limited to taking care of 3 children, picking up from school/nursery and other activities. Further prepare meals, cleaning of family house, managing laundry and generally keeping the household in nice and tidy shape.
The ideal candidate will be able to follow their own initiative and work efficiently to ensure standards are maintained - a fine eye for details, being proactive and excellent work ethic is a must.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: info@scalawines.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Roosvall Gioulekas, Christine

Arbetsplats
Roosvall Gioulekas Christine

Jobbnummer
8596389

Prenumerera på jobb från Roosvall Gioulekas, Christine

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Roosvall Gioulekas, Christine: