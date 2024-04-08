Family Nanny/Housekeeper
2024-04-08
Family of 5 looking for someone who can provide overall support in the household to make the days work smoothly. An active family from morning to evening, with sport activities every day after school and family/friends gatherings.
Tasks include but are not limited to taking care of 3 children, picking up from school/nursery and other activities. Further prepare meals, cleaning of family house, managing laundry and generally keeping the household in nice and tidy shape.
The ideal candidate will be able to follow their own initiative and work efficiently to ensure standards are maintained - a fine eye for details, being proactive and excellent work ethic is a must. Så ansöker du
