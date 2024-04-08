Java utvecklare / Senior Java Developer / Senior Software developer
As a senior Java Developer you use the latest technologies, like AWS and Microservices, to develop cutting edge solutions and services.
The purpose is to help stay ahead and offer attractive and relevant services - now and in the future.
Together with your team you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of a service - from requirements, development, test, deploy, maintenance to continuous improvements and new innovations.
As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver.
You enjoy teamwork and have an inclusive approach
Academic degree within Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or other relevant area
Minimum 8 years of relevant professional experience
Required competencies:
• Fluent in English, written and verbal
• Experience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum
• Experience working with micro services architecture
• Java8 -11
• Linux
• Spring boot
• Maven
• Unit Testing (JUnit)
• AWS Cloud Formation
• AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
• Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
• Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
• AWS Lambda
• AWS API Gateway
• DynamoDB and/or Aurora PostgreSQL
Valuable competencies:
• Experience from relational- as well as non-relational databases
• Liquibase
• Active MQ
• Cloud Formation (AWS)
• Certificate usage
• Experience working with continuous Integration and micro services architecture
