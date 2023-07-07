Failure Analysis Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
At Hitachi Energy AB protection and control development center for transmission applications, we are looking for an experienced failure analysis engineer who wants to become part of the Supplier Quality team in Västerås, Sweden.
Together with the development teams you will be responsible for the root cause analysis of relay protection (IED) hardware and its subcomponents. Root cause analysis may be initiated by internal as well as customer cases. Analysis performed will often be base for a customer response to the failure. As failure analysis is strongly connected to testing, it is beneficial if you have experience in test setup management and programming of test environments.
We are looking for a passionate failure analyst who is eager to learn from our experienced staff, but also a driving force that will push our boundaries forward. You are result oriented, responsive and have a high sense of ownership for quality. You need to be a good communicator and have strong people and leadership skills, as you will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different functions and cultures.
Your responsibility
In-depth design-level root cause analysis of Relion- relay protection (IED) hardware, partially application functions and software.
Identification of needed expertise support.
Defect management including analysis of failure statistics.
Management of and improvement of test equipment including test setup programming.
Documentation of analysis results, including report creation RCA and 8D.
Improvement of test methods and responsible for the test equipment used by the FA team.
Continously improve on FA process to reduce analysis lead time.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree or higher in hardware engineering or equivalent. Previous work experience within ABB Relion portfolio and power systems is highly beneficial.
Technical background in electronics development and/or industrial electronics.
Technical knowledge on Relion series product is mandatory.
You are a great team player with a high degree of initiative and excellent leadership skills.
Experience with JTag, LabView, CAN or Keysight VEE is qualifying.
You are fluent in spoken and written English. Fluent in Swedish is beneficial.
More about us
