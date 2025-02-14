Failure Analysis Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-02-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
At Hitachi Energy AB protection and control development center for transmission applications, we are looking for an experienced failure analysis engineer who wants to become part of the Supplier Quality team in Västerås, Sweden.
Together with the development teams you will be responsible for the root cause analysis of relay protection (IED) hardware and its subcomponents. Root cause analysis may be initiated by internal as well as customer cases. Analysis performed will often be base for a customer response to the failure. As failure analysis is strongly connected to testing, it is beneficial if you have experience in test setup management and programming of test environments.
We are looking for a passionate failure analyst who is eager to learn from our experienced staff, but also a driving force that will push our boundaries forward. You are result oriented, responsive and have a high sense of ownership for quality. You need to be a good communicator and have strong people and leadership skills, as you will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different functions and cultures.
How you'll make an impact
In-depth design-level root cause analysis of Relion- relay protection (IED) hardware, partially application functions and software.
Identification of needed expertise support.
Defect management including analysis of failure statistics.
Management of and improvement of test equipment including test setup programming.
Documentation of analysis results, including report creation RCA and 8D.
Improvement of test methods and responsible for the test equipment used by the FA team.
Continuously improve on FA process to reduce analysis lead time.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree or higher in hardware engineering or equivalent. Previous work experience within ABB/Hitachi Energy Relion portfolio and power systems is highly beneficial.
Technical background in electronics development and/or industrial electronics.
Technical knowledge on Relion series product is mandatory.
You are a great team player with a high degree of initiative and excellent leadership skills.
Experience with JTag, LabView, CAN or Keysight VEE is qualifying.
You are fluent in spoken and written English. Fluent in Swedish is beneficial.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
Training and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance during parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
More about us
Welcome to submit your application! Recruiting Manager Basavaraj MM, basavaraj.mm@hitachienergy.com
will be able to answer your questions regarding the position.
Other questions can be directed to recruiter Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriger Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9166429