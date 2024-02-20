Factory R&D - Polymer Materials Specialist
2024-02-20
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Boden
, Skellefteå
You will be part of Hitachi Energy's competence center for polymer fiber composites in Piteå. A team with world-class expertise and experience in realization, verification, and production of polymer composite products. The main products are structural and electrically insulating components used in high voltage transformers and switchgear which are vital for the transition to fossil free energy. Our customers are all over the world, both inside and outside Hitachi.
We are expanding our engineering team with a position focused on materials science. The job involves specification, verification, qualification, and approval of raw materials such as polymers, silicone elastomers, additives, fillers, varnishes, etc., considering manufacturing method, occupational health, environment, and other relevant factors. Specification of process windows for processes used at Composites or by subcontractors, and participation in resolving quality issues are also part of the scope. As materials specialist you will have a lot of internal interactions with the engineering team, production, quality, and supply chain management as well as externally with materials suppliers, sub-contractors, customers, laboratories and research organizations.
Your responsibilities
Issue and maintain specifications of materials and recipes of formulations.
Define optimized but still robust process windows for chemical conversion processes (e.g. mixing, mix ratios, cure cycles, etc.).
Define qualification and re-qualification procedures for existing and new materials.
Participate in risk reviews of existing and new chemicals.
Monitoring of developments that may enable shift to more sustainable, lower cost, and / or higher performance materials.
Contribute with material expertise in projects (product & process development, continuous improvement, raw materials sourcing, etc.)
Your background
University or high school engineering degree with focus on polymer chemistry, materials science, or similar.
Ability to cooperate and communicate both with material experts at an academic level as well as colleagues and project members with subject matter expertise in other areas.
Genuine interest and curiosity about technology.
Analytical, meticulous, structured and responsible.
Ability and willingness to acquire new knowledge and skills.
Team player who finds it easy to cooperate with others.
Good communication skills in spoken and written English and a basic understanding of Swedish are mandatory requirements.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before March 12th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Anders Holmberg anders.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Anders Holmberg anders.holmberg@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Marcus Nordlund-Oja, +46 107-38 31 93; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Per Lidman, +46 107-38 98 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
