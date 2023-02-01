Factory Controller
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for factory controller to High Voltage Products Sweden who will support the Operating Unit Manager and his team with transparent information on the full scope of the factory. You are also part of the Management Team. You direct and control financial report's quality and accuracy, ensuring that the practices of the business comply with group/company policies, external regulations, and generally accepted accounting principles for the business controlling activities in the territory of responsibility.
You will report to me Erik Carlsson, Manager Factory Controller at High Voltage Products, Sweden.
"I believe in a strong team that is built through everyone's different experiences and backgrounds. I also believe in openness and humor as important ingredients for a successful workplace" - Erik Carlsson
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for Serving as the key partner to Operating Unit Manager in defining the strategy for the unit and identifying issues and advising management on action plans and operational strategies to resolve
You will be Overseeing the business planning and forecasting process for the area of responsibility and serving as the interface to HUB controller and Monitoring progress achieved and providing insight and analysis to support operational decision-making
To establishing and overseeing processes and tools necessary to obtain transparent and reliable financial data and business information
Ensuring transparency in financial reporting and disclosures and supporting internal and external audits
Ensuring timely and efficient communication with internal customers to identify and discuss issues for improvement of operations, work quality and efficiency for area of responsibility
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Hold a bachelor's degree preferably in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration
Are a team player with interest in continuous process improvements understanding and feeling for the business in Change management, relevant international experience, and cross-cultural communication skills
Have a few years of experience in the areas of business, finance, operational controlling and/or accounting
Are proficient in computerized accounting systems and financial reporting software, including SAP (CO/FI)
Contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere
Are proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
More about us
Even though you don't meet all criteria's; we hope you'll apply.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 22/02/2023! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Erik Carlsson, +46 107-38 36 17, erik.x.carlsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107 382 912; Unionen: Johan Frisk +46 41107 38 39 68. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elias Stroberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
