Facility Manager
2024-03-26
We are looking for an experienced Facility Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Facility Maintenance team based in Västerås. By joining us, you will be a key player in contributing to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Facility Manager at Northvolt, you will play a critical role in developing and executing maintenance strategies for our facility area, ensuring reliability, cost-effectiveness, and safety. You will be responsible for implementing and enforcing health and safety policies, recruiting and developing a world-class maintenance team, and setting strategies for internal maintenance and outsourcing. Additionally, you will oversee preventive and reactive maintenance, control facility activities, manage budgets, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop and execute maintenance strategies for facility maintenance, focusing on availability and cost-effectiveness.
Supervise all facilities staff and external contractors, ensuring high-quality work and adherence to safety standards.
Create and execute plans for preventive and reactive maintenance to ensure optimal facility operation.
Review utilities consumption and strive to minimize operating costs.
Develop the "4Ms" within the facility area - Manning, Machine, Method, and Materials - to optimize operations.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
BSc or MSc in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or equivalent University degree with good understanding of basic financial principles
Proven leadership in large manufacturing organizations (50+ people)
Minimum 5-10 years' experience of similar role with management and manufacturing
An example driven management of the shop floor. Resolute 5S
Capacity to move from strategic level to problem solving leader in the matter of seconds
Solid understanding of budgeting and statistical data analysis
