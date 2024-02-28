Facility Manager
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Exeger is growing and we are currently seeking a Facility Manager to oversee the maintenance and operation of our two production facilities in Stockholm. To thrive in our fast-paced environment we believe you have excellent problem-solving abilities with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously. Furthermore, you are proactive and can bring structure and set clear processes when adapting the machines and facilities to deliver on goals. Besides bringing the right attitude we also see that you have the following experience to thrive with us:
• Extensive experience in facility management within production or manufacturing.
• Extensive experience managing both internal as well as external stakeholder like authorities, landlords, contractors etc.
• Knowledge of building systems, including HVAC, electrical, and plumbing.
• Familiarity with relevant health and safety regulations and best practices.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of our facilities to support our production teams and ensure a safe and productive work environment. You will collaborate with site managers to support their facility-related needs and requirements as well as develop and implement comprehensive facility management processes and procedures. As we are an expanding industrial company, the responsibilities will also include plans for adapting to the growth.
• Manage facility budgets and expenditures, ensuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency.
• Serve as the primary point of contact for all facility-related inquiries and issues with both internal as well as external stakeholders.
• Coordinate and oversee maintenance activities, including repairs, renovations, and equipment upgrades.
• Conduct regular inspections to identify maintenance needs and address any safety concerns.
• Ensure compliance with relevant health and safety regulations and industry standards.
• Implement sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact and promote energy efficiency.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
