Facility Engineering Manager
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Facility Engineering Manager is responsible for leading all facility engineering, construction-related activities, and site infrastructure management for a large-scale gigafactory site. The role ensures completion of remaining works, manages modifications and upgrades, and oversees the maintenance and operational readiness of the facility prior to production start.
What you'll do
The position ensures that the site infrastructure, buildings, and technical systems are maintained, compliant, safe, and prepared for future operational ramp-up.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead and develop the Facility Engineering organization on site
* Oversee completion of remaining construction and installation works
* Manage facility modifications, upgrades, and improvement projects
* Ensure preventive and corrective maintenance of buildings and technical infrastructure (prior to production start)
* Secure operational readiness of the gigafactory for future manufacturing activities
* Own budget, forecasting, and resource planning within the function
* Ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, environmental, and internal standards
* Drive HSE excellence across all construction and facility activities
* Lead sustainability and environmental initiatives connected to the facility
* Manage contractors, consultants, and external stakeholders
* Collaborate cross-functionally with project, operations, and corporate functions
What you'll bring
You would carry a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or equivalent). You will also bring extensive experience in large-scale industrial projects or facility management as well as proven leadership experience in complex, multidisciplinary environments. You have strong knowledge of construction management, technical infrastructure, and compliance requirements and also experience working in pre-operational or ramp-up phases of industrial facilities is highly desirable
You are structured and solution-oriented leader and a strong safety mindset. You have the ability to operate both strategically and hands-on. You are excellent stakeholder management skills and comfortable working in a dynamic, evolving industrial environment.
#LI-DNP
#LI-DNI Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79428-44026392". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mark H Chan 46728889968 Jobbnummer
9788019