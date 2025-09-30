Facilities Manager

Cbre Gws Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-30


Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Cbre Gws Sweden AB i Stockholm, Solna, Botkyrka, Sollentuna, Täby eller i hela Sverige

About the Role:

As a CBRE Facilities Manager, you will oversee building operations and maintenance for a facility of one of our clients in the financial/banking industry.

This role is a parental cover, starting asap until June 2026.





What You'll Do:


* Schedule and manage daily activities in accordance with deadlines.
* Coordinate and manage facility repairs and maintenance by working with technicians, vendors, and contractors.
* Maintain positive client relationships and conduct meetings on unresolved facility issues.
* Prepare and manage capital projects, operating budgets, and variance reports.
* Perform facility inspections quality assurance following local, state, and federal regulations. Suggest operational efficiencies, repairs, and upgrade opportunities.
* Manage environmental health and safety procedures for facilities.
* Oversee vendor relationships and invoicing procedures. Review price quotes for the procurement of parts, services, and labor for projects.
* Conduct process and procedure training on maintenance, repairs, and safety best practices.
* Lead by example and model behaviors that are consistent with CBRE RISE values. Influence parties of shared interests to reach an agreement.
* Apply knowledge of own discipline and how own discipline integrates with others to achieve team and departmental objectives.
* Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve day-to-day and moderately complex issues which may or may not be evident in existing systems and processes.




What You'll Need:


* Bachelor's Degree preferred with 3-5 years of relevant experience. Facility Management certification or education preferred.
* Ability to guide the exchange of sensitive, complicated, and difficult information, convey performance expectations and handle problems.
* Strong communication and client management skills.
* Extensive organizational skills with a strong inquisitive mindset.
* Advanced math skills. Ability to calculate difficult figures such as percentages, fractions, and other financial-related calculations.

Ersättning
Not Specified

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "238268".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Cbre Gws Sweden AB (org.nr 556991-2628)

Kontakt
Dilan Gul
Dilan.Gul@cbre.com

Jobbnummer
9533824

Prenumerera på jobb från Cbre Gws Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Cbre Gws Sweden AB: