Facilities Manager
2025-09-30
About the Role:
As a CBRE Facilities Manager, you will oversee building operations and maintenance for a facility of one of our clients in the financial/banking industry.
This role is a parental cover, starting asap until June 2026.
What You'll Do:
* Schedule and manage daily activities in accordance with deadlines.
* Coordinate and manage facility repairs and maintenance by working with technicians, vendors, and contractors.
* Maintain positive client relationships and conduct meetings on unresolved facility issues.
* Prepare and manage capital projects, operating budgets, and variance reports.
* Perform facility inspections quality assurance following local, state, and federal regulations. Suggest operational efficiencies, repairs, and upgrade opportunities.
* Manage environmental health and safety procedures for facilities.
* Oversee vendor relationships and invoicing procedures. Review price quotes for the procurement of parts, services, and labor for projects.
* Conduct process and procedure training on maintenance, repairs, and safety best practices.
* Lead by example and model behaviors that are consistent with CBRE RISE values. Influence parties of shared interests to reach an agreement.
* Apply knowledge of own discipline and how own discipline integrates with others to achieve team and departmental objectives.
* Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve day-to-day and moderately complex issues which may or may not be evident in existing systems and processes.
What You'll Need:
* Bachelor's Degree preferred with 3-5 years of relevant experience. Facility Management certification or education preferred.
* Ability to guide the exchange of sensitive, complicated, and difficult information, convey performance expectations and handle problems.
* Strong communication and client management skills.
* Extensive organizational skills with a strong inquisitive mindset.
Advanced math skills. Ability to calculate difficult figures such as percentages, fractions, and other financial-related calculations.
