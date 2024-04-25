Fabrication Electrician
2024-04-25
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Fabrication Electrician to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
We are looking for a Technician with craftsmanship skills and ability to carry out all steps within fabrication processes and electrical assembly, including but not limited to area of responsibility. Has substantial understanding of the job and applies knowledge and skills to complete a wide range of tasks. Works on assignments that are moderately difficult, requiring judgement in resolving issues. Normally receives little instruction on daily work, general instructions on newly introduced assignments.
Key responsibilities
Carrying out all steps within area of responsibility in the fabrication process for a specific order to ensure delivery of parts to schedule and expected delivery date.
Manufacture prototype electrical components for battery trials and tests i.e. harnesses, electrical boxes, automation cabinets.
Identification where new products or formulations present manufacturing challenges on standard equipment or settings and undertaking improvement activities to shorten fabrication lead times and increase efficiency.
Demonstrating quality craftsmanship, with a desire to produce the best quality components possible.
Interface with product engineers on part functionality, advice on the part suitability for manufacturing and prototyping solution.
Ensuring that fabrication machines are properly maintained and equipped, that stock material supplies are adequate and that the workshop operates in safe and efficient manner.
Commissioning, improving, maintaining and troubleshooting equipment.
Inspecting produced parts to ensure the highest quality.
Ensuring continuous improvement work.
Requirements
Qualifications/education/experience
A relevant education in electrical field (e.g. industrial program at gymnasium level, electrician education, automation operator/technician education, process operator/technician education) is a merit
Previous experience from similar production role, minimum 2 years
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
Customer focused
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
Personal success factors
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
An eye for detail
Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose driven
Very strong safety mindset
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Systems AB
Alströmergatan 20
112 47 STOCKHOLM
