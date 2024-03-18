External Supply Co-ordinator
Job description
Do you have an interest in clinical supply chain and working with external vendors and are you a person who would like to be part of a truly global team and play a key role in getting medicines to patient - then join us!
CM&S are now looking for an External Supply Co-ordinator to join our global External Commercial Product Team in Oncology Therapy Area on a 12 month contract.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences.
Responsibilities
We are seeking those who embrace change, show great initiative, flexibility, and a willingness to learn. As External Supply Co-ordinator, you will establish relationships with external suppliers and collaborate in teams of internal experts (e.g., Technical, Quality Assurance, Procurement) in the sourcing of services and goods required by CM&S from external suppliers in support of global projects for AstraZeneca. This role will have a specific focus on sourcing the goods and services required for sourcing commercially available product for use in AstraZeneca sponsored Clinical Trials. We would ideally like to receive applications from people with clinical supply chain and supplier management experience.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) apply science and technology that turns concepts into actual medicines which help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
Clinical Manufacture & Supply (C&MS) within PT&D provides an agile and flexible end-to-end Clinical Supply Chain that manufactures, outsources and delivers supplies and services to hundreds of thousands of patients across the globe.
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
Deadline: 2024-03-28, selection and interviews will be ongoing. For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Requirements for the role:
• BSc level education in a relevant discipline.
• Minimum 5 years' experience of working within a Research & Development or Procurement environment and working with external providers.
• Appropriate depth of technical knowledge for the activity being sourced, to be able to fully understand any risks to delivery and make the best use of the technical experts on the team to make effective decisions.
• Experience of data analysis
We are seeking those who embrace change, show great initiative, flexibility, and a willingness to learn.
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
