Export Coordinator needed!
2025-09-04
We are looking for a structured and communicative Export Coordinator to join a global company in the automotive sector. You will be part of a dynamic team that handles international deliveries and ensures smooth export processes.
About the position
We are currently looking for an Export Coordinator for our client in the automotive industry. The position is full-time and located in Södertälje.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will have global responsibility for coordinating the export of trucks, buses, and engines to the customers worldwide. You will manage both operational tasks and contribute to the development of the export and invoicing processes. The role involves daily contact with both internal and external stakeholders and requires accuracy, strong collaboration skills, and an interest in digitalization and process improvement.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate export and invoicing for selected markets
Ensure financing and release of vehicles for delivery
Issue relevant export documentation
Invoice according to delivery terms and financial agreements, including letters of credit
Manage price adjustments and freight costs
Support transport solutions and deliveries to customers
Your characteristics
In this role, it is important to be solution-oriented and able to handle unexpected challenges quickly. You should enjoy working in a team and have a service-minded approach when interacting with customers and partners. A high level of commitment and a responsible attitude are also crucial to ensure that deliveries are carried out accurately and on time.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience in logistics, export coordination or international trade
Good knowledge of export documentation and customs procedures
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and ERP systems
Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Knowledge in digitalization and process development
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consultancy assignment until 2025-12-31. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35427 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
