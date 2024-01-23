Expert System Architect
2024-01-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Position
As a System Architect within the Business, Architecture, Services and Connectivity stream, you will be part of building a global platform utilized by the brands within Volvo Group. The development within this area is fast and rewarding!
This is Us
Within Service Platform System and Architecture, our main responsibility is to develop and maintain large solution level enablers for digital services. Our design teams are cross functional and include system architects, cybersecurity engineers, system engineers, verification architects as well as other ad-hoc members as required for the task at hand.
As an employer we value kindness and inclusiveness. We aim to build a work environment built on mutual trust.
Your Work
System Architects are the technical leaders of our system design teams. As a system architect your main role will be to provide technical leadership to other team members and guide investigations towards a long-term vision. You will be the first point of contact for business stakeholders looking for technical solutions. Coordination of technical strategies between technical streams and steering of roadmap work will be important tasks. You will communicate our architectural vision and be an ambassador for our technology area inside and outside Volvo.
In this position you will report to the Group Manager for Service Platform System and Architecture.
About You
You are skilled and experienced at formulating technical strategies and concepts to fit a long term business vision. You particularly enjoy delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You feel comfortable in a team leader role and thus leading and supervising technical work come naturally to you.
We expect you are a social person who enjoys working with others in flexible team constellations.
We believe you have a University degree as the basis for your career but this is not strictly required. You are fluent in English. You should have extensive experience designing automotive solutions involving distributed electronic hardware and software components. Experience with the design of infotainment or telematic solutions is meritorious, especially solutions which span the onboard/offboard interface and involve mobile device interactions with the vehicle.
You should have demonstrated experience breaking down long term business aspirations into roadmaps containing concrete technical investigations that other technical leaders can themselves drive. You should have experience leading technical decision fora as well as participating in high level business processes. You should be able to point to a long history of contributions to ways of working. Previous experience handling technical contact with large, external strategic partners is viewed favorably.
As the most successful candidate you will show a winning attitude and great persona in combination with a strong track record and references. In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to our team diversity since we have a strong belief in the diversity aspect within our organization. Our people make the difference.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
