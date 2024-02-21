Expert / Senior IT Architect
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 22627
We would like to warmly welcome you to the Corporate Architecture team. After you have joined, you have superb chance to work with great colleagues and be part of the team with experienced architects.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Corporate Architecture team is delivering architecture services to Cards, Corporate Channels, Trade Finance, Liquidity / Cash Management and Retail & Mobile Payments domains. Based on the business priorities, you will also deliver services to whole domain as a part of the team. We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect with an agile mindset who will take responsibility for end-to-end architecture service deliveries for Liquidity / Cash Management area.
What you'll be doing:
* Be accountable for delivering solution architecture services including transition architectures in close co-operation with our Enterprise Architects
* Provide architectural design services for agile release trains and projects in the area. This includes the ability to facilitate collecting and validating business and IT requirements together with relevant stakeholders
* Participate into Group Architecture's governance framework and associated processes
* Collaborate closely with stakeholders, other architects and members of design team
* Provide support and guidance to developers and other team members as needed. You'll join a team of experienced architects that has a central role in providing architecture support in a very important area for the bank
* Provide architecture support and guidance in application uplift, resiliency and risk mitigation activities related to payments & surrounding value chains
You'll join a true Nordic Architecture unit where we have 11 other architects sitting in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. This role is based in Helsinki or Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Communicate and influence at all levels of the organisation and explain complex concepts in clear and understandable ways to anchor the architecture perspective
* Build effective relationships with other architects and stakeholders across the organisation to facilitate alignment of transition architectures in relation to other domains
* Are fluent in English and have excellent communication skills with the ability to document and present a solution design to different audiences
* Keep focus on your own continuous development and learning, as well as mentor others to build knowledge and improve overall effectiveness
Your experience and background:
* 5+ years of related work experience in the area of solution architecture
* Demonstrated ability to drive and deliver transition and solution level architectures
* Proficient with business analysis, software engineering, technical solution design and risk and quality management
* Business domain experience within one or more of the following domains is an advantage: Liquidity / Cash Management, Accounts or Payments
* Previous work experience working with complex multiplatform architectures and application landscapes is an advantage
* Experienced with integration architecture and common enterprise application patterns to support batch, real-time and near-real-time data integration and related integration technologies
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please note that we will start screening applications already before job opening closes. Submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 20/03/2024.
For more information, you're welcome to contact Antti Juntunen, antti.juntunen@nordea.com
, +358 40 508 3868.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For candidates in Sweden only - For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22627-42273588". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8485476